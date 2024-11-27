Former Mass Effect writer's studio Worlds Untold are "pausing operations" in what staff call a studio closure

Earlier this week Humanoid Origin, a studio led by former Mass Effect director Casey Hudson, closed doors without a game to their name. Now, sadly, it's the turn of Worlds Untold, a studio founded by another former Mass Effect developer, Mac Walters. The studio have "paused operations" after apparently parting ways with publisher NetEase. While the announcement makes mention of continuing on with a new funding partner, laid-off staff are describing it as a studio closure.

Worlds Untold revealed themselves in November 2023 as the creators of "triple-A action adventure games with an emphasis on narrative and worldbuilding", boasting a mixture of Halo, Metal Gear Solid and Dragon Age alumni. Their first game is or was to be a "near future action adventure game in a breathtaking world filled with mystery and exploration". Back at announcement, Walters spoke of moving away from the space opera RPGs he's worked on in the past and embracing something more linear, perhaps influenced by Naughty Dog's creations.

"It's hard to find the right words for this, but I wanted to share that we've made the very difficult decision to pause operations at Worlds Untold while we search for a new partner to help bring our vision to life," Walters wrote in a LinkedIn post this week. "This was not a decision we made lightly - it's been a deeply personal journey, and we're all so proud of everything this team has built together.

"In the meantime, our incredible team members will be exploring new opportunities," it continues. "If you're looking for passionate, talented professionals, please reach out - I'd be honored to connect you with some of the best people I've ever worked with.

"This is a heartbreaking moment for everyone involved, but I'm deeply grateful for the support of our partners, friends and family, and for the time we've had together at Worlds Untold. While we're pausing for now, this isn't goodbye - there's more to come, and we look forward to sharing the next chapter with you when the time is right."

Departing team members have been quoting the post and providing their own context. While Walters ends his message on a more hopeful note, the takeaway seems to be that Worlds Untold as it stands will effectively cease to exist. "Very sad and gutted, especially so close to the holidays," writes former senior gameplay designer Elaine Gómez. "Our entire studio is getting laid off at end of year." Former senior producer Kitty Lee is also describing the announcement as a "full studio shutdown".

2024 continues to be an awful year for games industry layoffs, including at studios run by veteran blockbuster developers looking to start afresh. The gutting of Worlds Untold and Humanoid Origin follows the closure of Netflix's Team Blue, another studio founded by blockbuster veterans that never managed to announce a single game. Nightingale developers Inflexion - founded by BioWare's former general manager Aaryn Flynn - have also announced cutbacks.

Best of luck to everybody at Worlds Untold now looking for a new job.