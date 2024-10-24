Former Paradox, CD Projekt and 11-bit devs reveal new 4X strategy RPG that splices Manor Lords with Crusader Kings

New Polish studio From Chaos consist of former members of Witcher developers CD Projekt Red, Frostpunk developers 11 bit studios and 4X household Paradox Interactive, led by erstwhile Gwent programmer Tomek Dietrich - so it's no huge surprise that their debut game, Liegecraft, is a big beardy historical strategy RPG.

It's a hex and turn-based experience in which you play a dinky little despot running around a medieval world building castles, taking vassals, mustering armies, and going on quests that involve branching dialogue. It's got a pleasant upstairs-downstairs vibe. On the one hand, you get to paint toy towns on hexagons, as in a traditional 4X or Civ clone; on the other, you can smash-cut to a banqueting scene and watch a drunken dignitary throw a goblet at your master of horse. Here's the trailer.

"Liegecraft is a 4X strategy role-playing game that combines the in-depth diplomacy and statecraft of Crusader Kings 3 with the immediacy and focus on player decisions of Yes, Your Grace," explains the press release. "Take the role of a medieval monarch and guide your realm to prosperity. Wield your vassals as your right hand: grant them titles, bestow lands, and demand loyalty as they spread your influence."

Expect "a strong focus on RPG-calibre character interactions and development", with exploration and questing reminiscent of Heroes of Might & Magic (the third one, specifically). Combat may consist of high-stakes duels between named characters, or full-bore army battles, and there are technologies to unlock that straddle several Ages. There will be "high replayability, with countless permutations of characters, vassals, and map generation", to say nothing of a map editor and sharing features.

As for the Crusader Kings personality sim side of things, your vassals have distinct positive and negative traits and are quite capable of falling out with each other and rival rulers if left unattended. I'm most interested in the prospect of "immersive, real-time events" ranging "from lavish feasts and tavern brawls to royal hunts and castle dungeons exploration", where "you will interact directly with your vassals, manipulating them so they don't jeopardize your carefully laid plans."

If you're reading this, From Chaos, I'm not necessarily hoping for a Red Wedding, but it'd be nice if I can recreate the drinking scene from Disney's Sleeping Beauty. Or maybe this bit from Blackadder.

Liegecraft goes into early access next year. The one thing that leaves me cold is the art direction, which just feels a bit straightforward. I could go for a few more beards, maybe? Perhaps some extra curly bits on the castles? Here's the Steam page.