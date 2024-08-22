Former Unravel devs announce Scandinavian parkour mouse sim where you can walk on tongues

Remember that puzzle game Unravel and its star: a cute lad made of yarn called Yarny? He'd tackle headscratchers by unwinding the very fabric of his body, similar to how a human being might feed their intestines through a karabiner and use it as a tether for a spot of rock climbing. Well, some of the minds behind Unravel are working on new game called Hela. This time it's less about yarn and more about being a small mouse who does parkour. Still, it does retain some of the bodily gymnastics of its predecessor. Namely the use of tongues as bungee ropes.

Hela's a co-op puzzley adventure game from the folks at Windup, whose founders include former members of Coldwood Interactive. It sees you and/or your pal inhabit the pads of a brave little mouse. Apparently you're a mouse because you're a witch's familiar and she needs your help, hence why you go out and explore the Scandinavian landscape and complete puzzles and the like.

From the trailer, all we really see is a lot of Just Cause-style flying over nice gardens, as well as the fact you've got a backpack that's a frog. And the frog can produce a long, elastic tongue that you can use to pull open slats or swing your or your pal to new heights. Otherwise, it seems your backpack can be used to store mushrooms and other treats, which can be brewed up into potions or upgrades.

That's really all we know, to be honest. But the devs tout the game as a "delightful mix of adventure and relaxation" where you'll perform "acts of kindness and feel their healing impact". Awww, how sweet. I can only imagine how other members of the animal kingdom would react, as I, an acts-of-kindness-giver, career towards them on a pink slide coated in frog saliva, to deliver a potion composed of mildew and a bit of dirt I found under a plant pot.

There's no release date for this one yet, but you can keep an eye on it over on Steam.