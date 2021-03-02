Former Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 devs hit with layoffs

Hardsuit Labs, the studio that worked on Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, appears to have laid off a number of staff. Multiple employees took to Twitter last night to reveal they'd lost their jobs, and it seems the entire narrative team have been affected. This comes just a week after Paradox Interactive announced Hardsuit would no longer be developing Bloodlines 2.

"So unfortunately there were layoffs at Hardsuit Labs, and the entire narrative team including myself were affected," narrative designer Nicole Stanford tweeted.

It's unclear exactly how many of Hardsuit's staff have been made redundant besides the narrative folks, though narrative designer Anna C. Webster says she was laid off "alongside the rest of the narrative department (and many others)". This includes narrative lead Samantha Wallschlaeger and senior narrative designer Jordan Mychal Lemos.

This news comes just a week after Paradox Interactive announced they were removing Hardsuit Labs from Bloodlines 2, and would be finishing the project with a different studio. The game will no longer be coming out in 2021, and has been delayed indefinitely. Paradox still haven't disclosed who'll be taking on its development.

Bloodlines 2 has faced multiple setbacks and seen its fair share of troubles over the last year. Back in August, Paradox delayed Bloodlines 2 into 2021, and just a week later they revealed they'd fired then-narrative lead Brian Mitsoda and creative director Ka'ai Cluney.

Paradox and Hardsuit have yet to say anything on official channels about last night's layoffs. I've contacted them both for comment.

Disclosure: Former RPS columnist Cara Ellison was previously a narrative designer on Bloodlines 2.