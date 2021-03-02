If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Former Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 devs hit with layoffs

The entire narrative team have reportedly been affected
Imogen Beckhelling avatar
News by Imogen Beckhelling News Writer
Published

Hardsuit Labs, the studio that worked on Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, appears to have laid off a number of staff. Multiple employees took to Twitter last night to reveal they'd lost their jobs, and it seems the entire narrative team have been affected. This comes just a week after Paradox Interactive announced Hardsuit would no longer be developing Bloodlines 2.

"So unfortunately there were layoffs at Hardsuit Labs, and the entire narrative team including myself were affected," narrative designer Nicole Stanford tweeted.

It's unclear exactly how many of Hardsuit's staff have been made redundant besides the narrative folks, though narrative designer Anna C. Webster says she was laid off "alongside the rest of the narrative department (and many others)". This includes narrative lead Samantha Wallschlaeger and senior narrative designer Jordan Mychal Lemos.

This news comes just a week after Paradox Interactive announced they were removing Hardsuit Labs from Bloodlines 2, and would be finishing the project with a different studio. The game will no longer be coming out in 2021, and has been delayed indefinitely. Paradox still haven't disclosed who'll be taking on its development.

Bloodlines 2 has faced multiple setbacks and seen its fair share of troubles over the last year. Back in August, Paradox delayed Bloodlines 2 into 2021, and just a week later they revealed they'd fired then-narrative lead Brian Mitsoda and creative director Ka'ai Cluney.

Paradox and Hardsuit have yet to say anything on official channels about last night's layoffs. I've contacted them both for comment.

Disclosure: Former RPS columnist Cara Ellison was previously a narrative designer on Bloodlines 2.

Tagged With

About the Author

Imogen Beckhelling avatar

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles