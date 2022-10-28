If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Forspoken's latest trailer goes deep on its magical parkour moves

Make sure you're wearing a seatbelt
Kaan Serin avatar
News by Kaan Serin Contributor
Published on

Square Enix have given us another look at Forspoken, the open world action RPG slated for release on January 24th 2023. The latest deep dive trailer details the game’s magical parkour abilities that you’ll be using to get across the fantasy realm of Athia. Forspoken’s flashy, stamina-based movement is by far the most distinctive thing about it in my eyes, so let's take a look at Frey's parkour abilities below.

Watch on YouTube

The trailer shows off all the basic moves Frey can use. The first of these is Flow, which automatically propels you forward at high speeds. There’s a stamina-restoring ability called Rush that gives Frey some awesome flaming legs. Then there’s Shimmy, which allows you to zip off surfaces at high speeds, jumping across rooftops in the trailer.

That’s just the surface, though. The new trailer revealed some seriously impressive abilities at Frey’s disposal, including my favourite, Glide. This one summons the sweetest surfboard you’ll ever see, made of ice and able to skim across the water. Float calls upon a bed of water to break your fall from extreme heights, Zip is essentially a grapple that allows you to reach previously inaccessible areas, while Soar lets you climb up any surface. Finally, there’s Scale, a phantom double-jump that can be used in combat to jump on and over big beasts.

The trailer also mentions the existence of Spellcraft Challenges which let you hone these various abilities. Completing these challenges will let you upgrade particular skills by reducing stamina costs and decreasing the cast time - allowing you to chain these skills in quick succession.

Forspoken fell victim to two delays before landing a release date of January 24th 2023 on PC and PS5. Forspoken was most recently in the news when some obnoxious, Joss Whedon-style dialogue made its way into a clip. Apart from that, all of the game’s trailers have been big and fiery enough to get me excited.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author

Kaan Serin avatar

Kaan Serin

Contributor

Kaan is currently an English and Film student who spends more time thinking about food than his degree. Also, trying to cut down on sharing unprompted video game trivia.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch