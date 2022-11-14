If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Fortnite Chapter 3 will be the shortest one yet

December's Fracture event will end the chapter a year earlier than expected
CJ Wheeler
Three characters tread carefully over sea of sinister looking goo.

The end of another Fortnite map is nigh, with Chapter 3 of the free-to-play battle royale drawing to a surprisingly early close next month. The change will coincide with the end of Season 4 in an event called Fracture, teased by devs Epic Games at the end of the Fortnite Champion Series held over the weekend. Fracture kicks off on December 3rd at 9pm GMT / 1pm PST.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 will end in early December.

The announcement was caught on camera from the audience and tweeted by user iFireMonkey. All that was shown was a title card following the presentation of the Fortnite Champion Series trophies. The card showed the name of the event, the date and time, and confirmed it would be the finale for Chapter 3 of the battle royale. That means the current chapter will be the shortest yet. Chapters 2 and 3 have each lasted at least two years, so the move comes as a bit of a surprise.

Every Fortnite chapter to date has ended with significant changes to the game’s island. The end of Chapter 1 in October 2019 involved a black hole sucking up the map, while last December’s finale of Chapter 2 flipped the island upside down to reveal Chapter 3’s map. Each Chapter has added new features too, such as Chapter 2’s vehicles, and Chapter 3’s No Build.

Fortnite is a free to play download from the Epic Games Store. I’ll bring you more on the imminent Chapter 4 as soon as I hear more.

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

