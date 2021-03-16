Fortnite Season 6 adds new beasts and biomes today

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 has arrived in the usual Fortnite fashion, with a whopping great event that has changed the game's map and added in a load of new stuff to discover. This season, named Primal, has introduced, well, lots of "primal" things. You'll be able to explore a new prehistoric biome, hunt animals across the island, and use their loot to craft yourself some weapons.

But before you get to that, you'll be able to play a new solo mission to finish off the finale of Season 5's story. In it, Agent Jones has to seal the Zero Point (the magic thing that keeps Fortnite in a time loop) inside a big stone tower. However, when he does this, it sends a big pulse across the island which erases any advanced technology it touches, and turns everything a bit primal.

This has caused a new prehistoric biome to sprout up in the middle of the map, turning the areas inside it all wild. There's a big spire in the dead centre, with a village surrounding it.

Animals are prancing around the island now too - like boar, wolves and chickens - and you can either hunt or tame these beasties to get crafting materials. The loot you gather from the wildlife can be used with spare tech you find lying around to craft weapons, letting you make things like rifles, revolvers and bows.

The game's website also mentions that "the most fearsome predators are yet to hatch", so dinos could well be on their way too. Or other scary ancient monsters, I suppose.

As always, the new season comes with a new battle pass, and a load of new skins to spend your hard-earned V-Bucks on. Lara Croft and Raven from Teen Titans are joining the fray, and it's rumoured that Brazillian footballer Neymar will make an appearance in the battle royale as well. It wouldn't be the first time Fortnite added some footy stuff.