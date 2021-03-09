If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Forza Horizon 4, the best racing game, is now on Steam

Better than Burnout Paradise
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Editor-in-chief
Published

Forza Horizon 4 has arrived on Steam today after a couple of years of being solely available on the Microsoft store. Meagre news, maybe, but I'll take any excuse to evangelise this supremely silly, beautiful, joyful racing game. And I've never played a Forza before it, and I don't even really like cars.

Matthew did a good job of celebrating it in this video:

To me, Forza Horizon 4 is the successor to Burnout Paradise: an open world racing game that's more committed to the fun of throwing cars around than the reality of motorsport or physics.

You'll smash into farm walls and won't slow down. You'll race against hovercrafts and fighter jets and trains. New cars are unlocked via races or through barn finds, and you'll quickly amass a vast car collection, but it never feels like the gaudy wealth porn of the modern Test Drive games. It feels wholesome; car collecting like you did with toy cars when you were six years old.

The driving itself is adjustable enough that it could accommodate a dolt like me, but you can turn up the difficulty and turn off the driving aids if you like. Whatever the case, this is a game that wants you to have a good time. The menus get out of the way, it's quick to load and skip to new events, and it has one of the best opening ten minutes of any game I've ever played.

I can't say enough good things about it, and I'm re-installing it via Steam as I write this. If you want to join me, it'll cost you £55/$60/€70 for the standard edition. And if that's too steep, it's still available as part of Xbox Game Pass.

Tagged With

About the Author

Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Editor-in-chief

Graham is to blame for all this.

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles