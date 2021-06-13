Forza Horizon 5 races to Mexico this November

Playground Games have announced Forza Horizon 5, the next instalment of their series of open-world racing games. Moving away from FH4's sunny British streets, FH5 will take players to actually-sunny Mexico. It's coming on November 9th, and you can catch the trailer from Microsoft and Bethesda's E3 showcase below. As always with these games, I'm a huge fan of the environments - it looks like they drive up to a volcano at the end!

"Discover living deserts, lush jungles, historic cities, hidden ruins, pristine beaches, vast canyons, and a towering snow-capped volcano - the highest point ever in a Horizon game," the devs say.

Alongside the reveal trailer, they also released a seven-minute gameplay demo showing even more loveliness. It kicks off with a race through the Mexican jungle, following a river to some picturesque ruins, while narrowly avoiding a flock of flamingos. They also show a game mode that involves running over pinatas, which looks pretty fun.

The game looks stunning, and it seems the devs have worked hard on making environments look realistic. They say they used a HDR camera rig to capture 24-hour shoots of the sky over Mexico at 12k resolution, and man, it shows. Everything looks so lush and inviting, I think I'd rather get out of the car and take a dip in that river, tbh.

Forza Horizon 5 comes to PC and Xbox consoles on November 9th. It'll also be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch.

E3 2021 runs June 12th-15th, with more events around it. Please see our E3 stream schedule for more, genuinely useful information on the whole virtual shebang, and visit our E3 2021 hub to stay up to date on the news.