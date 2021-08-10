Forza Horizon 5 reveals full Mexico map

This November, Forza Horizon 5 is taking us on a road trip to Mexico, and now developers Playground Games have given us a full look at the map we'll get to explore. The standout bit is absolutely the giant volcano, La Gran Caldera, which players will be able to see from all over the world. Better yet, the devs say it's full of windy tracks and areas you can launch your car off of it.

The official Forza Twitter account posted the image of the sprawling new map below. I'm really intrigued by that volcano, and it looks like there are some lovely coastal trails too.

Anyone else suddenly fancy a road trip?

In their latest video showcasing parts of Forza Horizon 5, the developers go through the map explaining a little bit about each area. This map is supposed to be 50% larger than Forza Horizon 4's UK map, and honestly, it looks like it has more interesting landmarks too. Look, there's only so much excitement you can get from several rainy fields.

They also mention that the aforementioned volcano has lots of switchbacks, as well as "about a hundred different ways you can jump off of it". One other notable point of interest is the sand dunes over to the west, near the coast. While there is one race track nearby, there generally aren't many roads going through that area, so it'll likely be a prime spot for offroading.

Other than that, it all looks very nice and varied. Playground previously talked about the biomes players would be driving through, and you can kind of get a sense of where each of those will be - from the jungles and farmland to the east, and the sandy zones to the west. Each of these will be affected differently by seasonal weather - I'm personally quite excited to experience the tropical thunderstorms.

Forza Horizon 5 is set to release on November 9th on PC and Xbox Consoles. It'll also be on Game Pass at launch.