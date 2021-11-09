Forza Horizon 5 will add sign language support after launch

Playground Games will add sign language interpreters to Forza Horizon 5's cinematics, adding to an already long list of accessibility features. The devs are currently working American Sign Language (ASL) and British Sign Language (BSL) support, which will come to the game sometime soon. They'ved also detailed a number of accessibility options the game has from launch today, including screen reading, game speed modification and more.

"We want everyone in the world to be able to experience our game," creative director Mike Brown wrote in an Xbox Wire blog post last week. "And with more than an estimated 400 million gamers with disabilities across the globe, it is vital that all players be able to tailor their gameplay in a way that works best for them."

The ASL and BSL interpreters will pop up in a picture-in-picture display during Forza 5's cinematics. If you're curious how it looks, you can catch a clip of the interpreter in action at the end of the video above. Unfortunately, Brown didn't give an exact release date for the feature, but said it's "coming soon".

The game has a bunch of accessibility options right now though, including; game speed modification that will let players race at reduced speeds offline, a high contrast mode, colour blindness settings, customisable subtitles and menu text, screen reading, text-to-speech and speech-to-text options for voice chat, and more.

"These are just some of the accessibility features we’re building upon, and we’re constantly listening to the community to make Forza Horizon 5 an inclusive experience for everyone to enjoy," Brown added.

Forza Horizon 5 launched early last week for folks who preordered, but it's now available to everyone. Find it on the Microsoft Store and Steam priced at £50/€60/$60, as well as Xbox Game Pass for PC and consoles.

If you plan on jumping in for a drive today, our hardware editor James has the low down on Forza Horizon 5's PC performance, and some recommendations on the best settings to use. You could also take a peek at our Forza Horizon 5 review.