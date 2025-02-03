Foundation, the gridless medieval townbuilder, has hit 1.0 after five years of Early Access

Once upon a time, Alice B (RPS in peace) was frustrated that the villagers in Early Access medieval townbuilder Foundation would not eat their bread and were furiously starving. Then it turned out Alice was the one starving them. Hoho! Pure japes.

Five years later, Foundation has just hit 1.0.

The 1.0 update sounds substantial, from the number of new, improved and revamped features in this Steam news post. It includes a coat of arms editor, new types of residential housing, a less restrictive progression system, and my favourite, "new and improved walls". This is referring to the kind of walls that wrap around and fortify your village, but I like to imagine they mean just all the walls.

I really don't want to undersell the size of the update. One of the other subheadings is "a completely revamped art direction." No minor final tweaks are these.

As a consequence of the scale of these changes, some Early Access saves will no longer be compatible with the 1.0 release. If that means you, you can still access older version of the game within Steam by heading to the game properties, hitting up the beta tab, and selecting 'early_access_1_9' in the dropdown. Mods will also need updating, and as such are not currently available immediately after the 1.0 launch.

Apparently the developers plan to continue to support the game with new quality-of-life updates, modding features and tools and more, as well as DLC in due course. Whether any of this will allow Alice B to live down her bread shame, I do not know.