Friendly adventure Lil Gator Game is getting a "game-sized" expansion called In The Dark

I adore A Short Hike, to the point that I've finished the uplifting, playful mountain ascent three times. When I tell this to people, one of the most common responses is: hey, you should play Lil Gator Game. I have played Lil Gator Game, and yep: it's good, too. A similarly knockabout outdoor adventure with a cast of vibrant characters. Now it's getting a new "game-sized" expansion called Lil Gator Game: In The Dark.

Seemingly following on from the events of the original, In The Dark takes place in caves underneath the island you've explored so far. There are new characters to meet and toys to play with, but even underground it seems like you'll be climbing and gliding just as before. I suppose it makes sense, given the original took obvious influence from Breath Of The Wild, that this followup might take some influence from Tears Of The Kingdom - at least as far as an underground setting goes, anyway.

There's no release date yet.

I haven't finished Lil Gator Game, but I intend to. It has that CoverGirl energy in that it's easy, breezy, beautiful, with Lil Gator trying desperately to get their older sister's attention and having adventures around an autumnal island in the process. Every corner of it seems stuffed with something playful to do, and there's combat (with cardboard weapons) but very little sense of risk or challenge. Just a good time, from what I played.

Hayden (RPS in peace) agreed, giving it a Bestest Best in his Lil Gator Game review. Hopefully In The Dark follows in kind whenever it launches on Steam.