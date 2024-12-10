Friendly photography adventure Toem is getting a sequel with more black-and-white pocket worlds to explore

Ooh, this feels like the biggest news out of this evening's Wholesome Snack showcase: nourishing photography adventure Toem is getting a sequel, appropriately called Toem 2. It looks to follow much of what made the first so well liked, including its pocket-sized black-and-white worlds in which you wander about, snapping photos and helping the locals.

I know precious little about Toem 2 as I write this, hours in advance of the trailer's broadcast. I've got a single sentence description of the game, all the details of which I used in the opening paragraph. By the time you're reading this, however, you may be able to head to the Toem 2 Steam page for more detail and screenshots.

All I can tell you is that Alice B liked the original game a great deal for its straightforward pleasures. "It's just fun, isn't it? It's not groundbreaking, Toem, but it's somehow nostalgic and modern at the same time, a silly world that you can just enjoy, guilt-free," she wrote in her Toem review. "No overwrought commentary on modern society. No hidden meaning. Occasionally some hidden socks, or ghosts you can only see when you're wearing magic sunglasses, yes. Mostly having fun and taking pictures. I was here, I played Toem. It was good."

That's good enough for me. I like a spot of in-game photography and cute worlds where I can do favours for people, a la A Short Hike. I really should get round to playing Toem.