Friends Vs Friends is a stylish deckbuilding FPS to destroy your online mates with

Well, here's a nice surprise. Brainwash Gang, the makers of narrative language game Grotto, unveiled their next project this evening at Geoff Keighley's Opening Night Live showcase, and it's a funky, vibrant, online deckbuilding FPS called Friends Vs Friends. Think Neon White, but instead of competing with your friends on leaderboards, you're blasting their little cell-shaded noggins in real time in either 1v1 or 2v2 battles. Here's the reveal trailer.

As you can see, Brainwash Gang's penchant for animal protagonists is alive and well in Friends Vs Friends, and how about that theme tune as well, eh? Catchy stuff. Truthfully, I would have loved it if the entire game looked like its animated intro sequence, but the small glimpse of actual gameplay we get right at the end still looks mighty fine as well. I think this is definitely going to be one of those games that only really makes sense once you've actually got it in your hands, as right now I don't think I could tell you exactly how its deck of cards relates to the gun you'll be carrying as you battle against your mates.

What I can tell you, though, is that it's going to be an online PvP shooter that lets you choose one of ten available characters, all of which have their own unique skills, and build your own battle deck. Cards determine your powers, weapons and debuffs, and they can be upgraded between matches as you progress. There are no microtransactions, though, so you don't need to worry about other people paying to win.

There will be a variety of modes to choose from, including quick matches that let you play with friends or other folks online, as well as a practice mode for you to tinker with your deck. There will also be a Steam demo available soon, too, so watch out for that if you fancy giving it a go for yourself.

No release date for Friends Vs Friends just yet, but we'll give you posted as soon as we know more.