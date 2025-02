Frog breeding management sim Mudborne gets a release date this March on World Frog Day

I generally avoid using the word 'darling' as an adjective because it makes you sound like an bourgeois playwright two bottles of sherry deep into a nervous breakdown. Lord Of The Rings tainted the word 'precious' forever, and the term 'wholesome' has been Cronenberged to hideous effect. 'Cute' is too pat, I use 'adorable' too much, and you cannot make me say 'Kawaii' under any circumstances.

All that said, management sim Mudborne makes my eyes go wide and my heart swell like a marshmallow dropped in a pond full of excellent frogs. It's releasing March 20th on World Frog Day, and a portion of the profits will go to amphibian, wetland, and environmental charities. Have a Steam demo. God I love that soundtrack.

It's from Apico studio TNgineers. That was a beekeeping sim, and Mudborne is a "spiritual successor of sorts", focusing on genetic manipulation and "generational puzzles". There's the frog breeding management aspect, but there's also a dreamy exploration angle, as you discover more about the world through your frog splicing. Here are some features:

BE THE FROG Finally reach your life goals of becoming an actual frog!

Catch (and eat) delicious bugs. Have another, treat yourself.

TINY LITTLE FROGS YOU CAN CATCH AND CHASE GENETIC ENGINEERING Genetically modify frogs to create weird and wonderful new species

Grow and cultivate mushrooms with all sorts of strange effects

Some of the frogs have tiny hats!!! GOTY contender???? SMALL FROG, BIG POND Utilise your frogs to uncover secrets and power your machines

Hop between the waking + dreaming worlds to solve puzzles

Restore the pond and its inhabitants, and find out what happened

This feels like a good time to recommend the beautiful psychedelic artwork from the board game Cosmic Frog