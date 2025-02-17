Frog breeding management sim Mudborne gets a release date this March on World Frog Day

I generally avoid using the word 'darling' as an adjective because it makes you sound like an bourgeois playwright two bottles of sherry deep into a nervous breakdown. Lord Of The Rings tainted the word 'precious' forever, and the term 'wholesome' has been Cronenberged to hideous effect. 'Cute' is too pat, I use 'adorable' too much, and you cannot make me say 'Kawaii' under any circumstances.

All that said, management sim Mudborne makes my eyes go wide and my heart swell like a marshmallow dropped in a pond full of excellent frogs. It's releasing March 20th on World Frog Day, and a portion of the profits will go to amphibian, wetland, and environmental charities. Have a Steam demo. God I love that soundtrack.

It's from Apico studio TNgineers. That was a beekeeping sim, and Mudborne is a "spiritual successor of sorts", focusing on genetic manipulation and "generational puzzles". There's the frog breeding management aspect, but there's also a dreamy exploration angle, as you discover more about the world through your frog splicing. Here are some features: