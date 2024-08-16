From Baldur's Gate to Rogue Trader, the latest RPG-themed Humble Bundle is a horrifying assault on your time

There you are, rambling through the woods of Interactive Entertainment with an empty pack and a spring in your step. Here I am, lying in wait behind a tree. Wham! Bam! You reel back in consternation as I bounce into the path and clobber you with a sack containing no less than eight venerable RPGs, from Baldur's Gate to Warhammer 40,000: Rogue's Trader - well over a thousand hours worth of dungeons, dragons, dicerolls, dwarven shopkeepers and many other things I refuse to spend time alliterating, all of which will (currently) set you back just £32.07.

Were you planning to spend this weekend playing some cute two-hour artgame sideshow, without any levelling at all? Shut up, you DOLT. You will play what the nice journalist tells you to play! Best lay in extra caffeine tablets, because it's going to take you till Monday just to get through the character creators alone.

The eight-game deluge in question is the latest Humble Bundle, which is made up of RPGs and RPG remasters from Owlcat and Beamdog. The most expensive iteration of the bundle earns you Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous (and its season passes), Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Plus edition (and its season pass), Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition: Complete Adventures, Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition, Baldur's Gate 1 Enhanced Edition, Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition, and Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition. That's in addition to some DLC and a discount voucher for Beamdog's Mythforce.

If the idea of buying all of those at once makes your ears catch fire and spin like Roman Candles, I guess you could just spend three bob for Planescape and Icewind Dale. Or around a fiver for both of those plus the two Baldur's Gates and Pathfinder: Kingmaker. I am a forgiving man.

You could also hold off purchasing till next week, and while away the weekend playing the aforesaid artgame you're being so precious about - the latest Humble Bundle runs for 19 more days, though as always, the price will change over time. Which artgame is this, by the way? I personally don't have much time for massive RPGs nowadays, though I'm always tempted when I see them going for a song. Honestly, this "ambushing you in the woods" thing was actually a cry for help. Please, please come back. Recommend me a smaller game I can play instead of buying that bundle. I'm begging you.