From Software reveal Elden Ring: NightReign, a three-player co-op spin-off

Remember when From Software’s Hidetaka Miyazaki said they weren’t thinking about Elden Ring 2, but they were thinking about the continuation of Elden Ring in general? Well, who had “three player co-op musou” on their bingo card?

Announced at the annual winter Geoff Awards just now, Elden Ring: Nightreign is a multiplayer-focussed spin-off that pits a trio of Elden Ringers against tides of foes in a world that reshuffles every time you play. It's out in 2025. Here’s a trailer.

It looks to be a faster, more agile experience than Elden Ring, with characters scuttling up walls like ninja and taking to the air with the help of summonable bird creatures. There's a touch of horde-clearing, but the trailer features plenty of bosses, and it looks like you'll need to divide and conquer to defeat them. "Divide and conquer", here, means "let yourself get eaten so your mate can nail a dragon with their bow".

The aesthetics and character designs are familiar, to the point that this could easily be DLC. It’s all in keeping with Miyazaki’s suggestion that Elden Ring represents the upper limit for project scale at From Software, and that smaller projects may be the “next stage”.

There may be even bigger From Software news in store: Sony are in talks to buy their parent company Kadokawa.

