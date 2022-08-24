Frontier and Command & Conquer Remastered devs join forces for new WW1 RTS

It's normally World War II that's the 20th century conflict of choice for strategy games these days (see the upcoming Company Of Heroes 3 and Men Of War 2), but the freshly-announced RTS The Great War: Western Front will be eschewing tradition by putting us in the shoes of Allied or Central Power forces from World War I. Coming in 2023 from publishers Frontier Foundry and the developers behind the Command & Conquer Remastered Collection, let's have a watch of its reveal trailer below.

Watch on YouTube The Great War: Western Front is a newly announced RTS set in one of the deadliest theatres of the First World War.

The Great War encompasses the entire length of WW1. You’ll have to step into the roles of theatre commander and field commander to wage your campaign, making decisions in turn-based grand strategy and in real-time battles. Technologies from the period such as poison gas and tanks will be options to research, which is fairly intimidating, and you’ll need to choose where to invest your resources and place your fortifications carefully to avoid them being overrun by the enemy.

Petroglyph Games were founded back in 2003 by some ex-Westwood Studios staff. They’ve made games such as Star Wars: Empire At War, 8-Bit Armies and the Command & Conquer Remastered Collection. In his C&C Remastered review, Steve Hogarty called it “as close to a perfect restoration as you’ll get, and the treatment these genre-defining games deserve”. I’ll be watching The Great War with interest.

The Great War: Western Front is scheduled to release sometime in 2023. I’ll keep you posted when I hear anything more, but in the mean time, there's more info to puruse over on the official site here.