Frostpunk 2 announced, swaps coal for oil in the frozen future

After some not-so-subtle teasing back in June, 11 Bit Studios have announced that their next game is Frostpunk 2. It's another management survival sim, set 30 years after the original, and there's a cinematic trailer below.

After the age of coal, conquering Frostland for the oil extraction industry is expected to be the new salvation of what’s left of humanity," says the game's Steam page. Hence the oil pumps and inky black logo in the video above.

There are few other hard details available beyond it sounding like Frostpunk only more so. Eg. expect your population to have differing views over the pursuit of oil, with players needing to balance the "demands of expectations of various factions" in order to survive.

"What we aim to deliver to players is an experience that goes vastly beyond that of the original Frostpunk," writes Frostpunk 2 co-director Jakub Stokalski. "With a still-growing team of nearly 70 people, we have more manpower available to focus on all aspects of the game from the scale, the production value, and the quality of UX, but our ambition is to do more than a straight-up sequel. What players should expect is a wide universe of choices, the freedom to shape the society and the city however they see fit - and reap the consequences."

That sounds grand, given how much we liked the original Frostpunk. It currently sits on our list of the best building games, management games and survival games. There's no confirmed release date yet, but bring it on.