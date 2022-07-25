If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Funko Pops are teaming with the creative director of the original Lego Star Wars to make "AAA" games

Make some display room in your games library
CJ Wheeler
News by CJ Wheeler
Published on
Funko Pops are coming to video games in 2023.

We all knew it would happen eventually. Plastic statue makers Funko have revealed at San Diego Comic-Con that their Funko Pop collectibles will star in games produced by relative newcomers 10.10 Games. However, 10.10 was started up by Jon Burton, who also founded Traveller’s Tales, the purveyor of Lego games. You can watch the very short announcement teaser trailer below.

Watch on YouTube
Funko and 10.10 are producing 'AAA' games together, starting with an action platformer in 2023.

Funko and 10.10 say their first game together is a “AAA action platformer” that’ll be released in 2023. Founded only last summer, 10.10 is headed by Burton, who was either lead designer or creative director for many of the Lego games from 2005’s Lego Star Wars until 2016’s Lego Marvel’s Avengers. We still rate the original Lego Star Wars titles as some of the best Star Wars games on PC.

Funko and 10.10 also shared that their first game will have “major third-party studio integration” and be aimed at teens and above. Whatever the collaboration between Funko and 10.10 turns out to be, it won’t be the first game based on the pop culture shelf-filling technology. The Gears Of War series was treated to a bizarre strategy tie-in called Gears Pop! back in 2019, developed by Mediatonic in concert with Gears custodians The Coalition. It was fairly forgettable. Funko might have better luck by following the Lego game formula.

No info yet about when we’ll start seeing games based on Funko Pops beyond a 2023 window and a commitment to PC and consoles. If they’re anything like the collectibles themselves though then we’ll all be tripping over them soon enough.

