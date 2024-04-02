If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Game Pass on PC gets six new games for April

Including the delightful Lil Gator Game

A Lil Gator Game screenshot, showing Lil Gator using bubble gum to rise into the air while dressed as a vampire.
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Deputy Editorial Director
Published on

Microsoft have announced April's new arrivals for the Game Pass subscription service, and it includes a cute game about being an alligator, a cute game about gardening, a cute game about fleeing a doomed planet in search of a new home among the stars, and also EA Sports PGA Tour, I guess.

Here's the full list of games heading to Game Pass on PC in April:

  • Superhot: Mind Control Delete - Today, April 2nd
  • Lil Gator Game - April 4th
  • EA Sports PGA Tour - April 4th
  • Botany Manor - April 9th
  • Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - April 11th
  • Harold Halibut - April 16th

Of these, I'd pay attention to Lil Gator Game most. I have played and completed A Short Hike three times, and when I badly needed a new game with similarly good vibes, bucolic art and playful environments, Lil Gator Game hit the spot. It's a relentlessly good time.

I'm guessing Superhot: Mind Control Delete does not have "good vibes", but I did enjoy bending time and shattering heads in its predecessors. It's the third entry in the series of first-person shooters where time moves only when you do.

Meanwhile, the following games will leave Game Pass this month:

  • Amnesia Collection
  • Amnesia: Rebirth
  • Back 4 Blood
  • Phantom Abyss
  • Research And Destroy
  • Soma

Bad times for horror-likers. You can find more deets of all of the above over on the Xbox blog.

Rock Paper Shotgun is the home of PC gaming

Sign in and join us on our journey to discover strange and compelling PC games.

In this article

Lil Gator Game

PC

Related topics
Action Adventure Blockbuster Game Pass Indie MegaWobble Microsoft PC Platformer Playtonic Friends
About the Author
Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Deputy Editorial Director

Rock Paper Shotgun's former editor-in-chief and current corporate dad. Also, he continues to write evening news posts for some reason.

Comments