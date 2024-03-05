Game Pass's most exciting new addition in March is a farming sim with mechs

It's a new month, which means a new set of games arriving on Microsoft's Game Pass subscription service. The arrivals begin today with stompy, old school shooter Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, and will continue before the advent of spring with the mechs-and-plants craft 'em up Lightyear Frontier and telekinetic adventure Control Ultimate Edition, among others.

Here's all the games that will arrive on Game Pass in the first half of March:

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun - Available today

PAW Patrol World - March 7th

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated - March 12th

Control Ultimate Edition - March 13th

No More Heroes 3 - March 14th

Lightyear Frontier (early access) - March 19th

Hardspace: Shipbreaker

Ni no Kuni: Wrath Of The White Witch Remastered

Shredders

The following games are leaving on March 15th, however:

I've played an hour or so of Boltgun and I had a good time being a heavy Space Marine lad and pulping sprite enemies in first-person with a chainsword and, well, a boltgun. Remedy's Control is also obviously beloved, riffing as it does on creepy SCP Foundation ideas and pairing it with some visually spectacular combat.

It's Lightyear Frontier that I'm most interested in. It's a peaceful, open world farming game, like a blend between Satisfactory and Stardew Valley, except you've got a mech with which to carry out your farmyard chores, and you can buddy up with three friends in co-op. Its arrival on Game Pass will be a day one thing, albeit only as a "game preview" - aka early access - release.

Hardspace: Shipbreaker, meanwhile, is the best of the leavers. It's a fabulous, physicsy simulation about dismantling space derelicts with a laser cutter, and well worth playing if you've got time over the next ten days.