Games like The Medium are the reason Game Pass exists

I think The Medium has finally made me understand what Game Pass is for. Right now, Bloober Team's latest spooky story is sitting at at 76 on Metacritic (71 on console), and sure it got a bunch of 7s. But it also got a 10. And a 3. This is the most interesting reason to get a 7/10.

The Medium is a game that I would definitely recommend people play - not in the same way I recommend stuff like Outer Wilds or Return Of The Obra Dinn, which are excellent GOATest of all time games. No, I would recommend it because it is a weird oddity that has good stuff and also bad stuff and weird choices. It's the sort of thing that inspires people to give it 10/10 and 3/10. But it also costs £40 at full price, and the only people who spunk that much on a curiosity are weird old men in Victorian novels who have display cases full of curare darts.