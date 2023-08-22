Gamescom 2023 begins today, and the Cologne-based gaming gigashow has a swanky, likely trailer-rich launch event to mark the occasion. Our Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023 liveblog will be up and running for the full two hours, and we – vid bud Liam and myself – will be reporting every scrap of news it feeds us. Care to join?

Stage host Geoff "No no no, DoorDash" Keighley has already pulled the expectation-setting levers, confirming a show that’s mainly focused on known upcoming games rather than seismic, Summer Game Fest-style reveals. But it still sounds like there’ll be plenty to see, especially if you’re into yer blockbusters: Assassin's Creed Mirage, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, and Mortal Kombat 1 will all be getting substantial new showings, with Alan Wake 2, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, and Payday 3 also set for appearances.

Gamescom Opening Night Live goes curtains-up at 7pm BST / 2pm EST / 11am PDT, with a pre-show scheduled for 6:30pm BST / 1:30pm EST / 10:30am PDT. You can watch along with the video stream embedded above, and/or follow the liveblog via the widget below. We should be going live ourselves a few minutes before the main even begins, probably while excessively, maybe even dangerously caffeinated. See you then!

Gamescom 2023 has arrived, and you can find all the latest news and previews from the show floor in our Gamescom 2023 hub.