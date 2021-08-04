This year's Geoffrication continues later this month with Gamescom Opening Night Live. For the second year in a row, the opening show for the event that's usually held in Cologne, Germany is being livestreamed right into your screens at home and hosted by Geoff Keighley. The man himself has just announced the times and show length for the next showcase-y event and it sure will be another long one. Pack a snack when you tune in at the end of this month.

Keighley has popped up to dub the Opening Night Live show a "a live two hour showcase", where we'll "get a new look at this holiday's biggest upcoming video games and what lies beyond..." he says. We can pretty well trust that means a lot more trailers and announcements and all as Keighlevents tend to be.

As for exactly what we'll be seeing, it's a guess for now. We'll more than likely get some clues ahead of time though in the form of developers coyly tweeting that fans might want to be watching. Sometimes Geoff himself gives out little hints. Or other folks chime in with little leaks like "Keighley has it". Do keep an eye out if you're dreadfully ready to peek at your marketing presents.

What other shennanigans will there be this time? Surely Geoff can't give away his face twice in one year. Nor can he reunite a totally long-forgotten 90s band again. In case you're curious, here's every Gamescom trailer from last summer's ONL. Oh right, Dragon Age 4 was there. Don't mind me weeping in the corner.

You can now officially mark the time in your calendar. Gamescom Opening Night Live will be on Wednesday, August 25th at 7pm BST (11am PDT).

As for the rest of Gamescom, they're also bringing back the online Indie Arena Booth, among other things. I went and ambled around the little browser MMO last summer and honestly it was kinda neat!