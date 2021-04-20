Control is 53% off in Gamesplanet's Spring Sale

Control is 53% off in Gamesplanet's Spring SalePlus loads more discounts on over 2500 games
Gamesplanet's Spring Sale is in full swing right now, and there are some great savings to be had on over 2500 games until next Monday, April 26th. Chief among them is Remedy's excellent telekinetic shooter Control, whose Ultimate Edition is over 50% off at the moment as part of today's 24 hour flash deal.
Gamesplanet's 24 hour flash deals are rotated every day at 9am BST / 1am PDT, so you'll only have until tomorrow morning to pick up Control: Ultimate Edition and today's other flash deals before they expire. These also include big discounts on Age Of Empires III's Definitive Edition (including 42% off AOE I, II and III if you buy them all as part of the Definitive Collection), Watch Dogs 2, RPS favourite Streets of Rogue, Mad Max, Indivisible and many more.
You can view the whole list of games on sale over on Gamesplanet's home page, but I've also picked out some personal highlights below, too. First up are some picks from today's 24 hour flash deals, followed by some more general picks from the rest of the sale.
April 20th Flash Deal highlights:
- Control - £16.60 / $19 from Gamesplanet (53% off)
- Watch Dogs 2 - £9.20 / $9.17 from Gamesplanet (82% off)
- Streets Of Rogue - £8.29 / $10.70 from Gamesplanet (46% off)
- Mad Max - Mad Max - £3.40 / $4.25 from Gamesplanet (79% off)
- Indivisible - £15 / $17 from Gamesplanet (57% off)
- Night Call - £6.39 / $8.25 from Gamesplanet (59% off)
- Age Of Empires III: Definitive Edition - £9.74 / $13 from Gamesplanet (35% off)
- Europa Universalis IV - £8.31 / $9.50 from Gamesplanet (76% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - £24 / $30 from Gamesplanet (40% off)
Spring Sale highlights:
- Enslaved: Odyssey To The West - £2.25 / $3 from Gamesplanet (85% off)
- Get Even - £3.75 / $4.50 from Gamesplanet (85% off)
- Tales Of Zestiria - £6 / $7.50 from Gamesplanet (85% off)
- Lords Of The Fallen GOTY Edition - £3.60 / $4.50 from Gamesplanet (85% off)
- Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom - £7.50 / $9 from Gamesplanet (85% off)
- SoulCalibur VI - £7.50 / $9 from Gamesplanet (85% off)
- 11-11 Memories Retold - £2.72 / $4 from Gamesplanet (86% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow Of War Definitive Edition - £8 / $12 from Gamesplanet (80% off)
- The Banner Saga - £3.75 / $5 from Gamesplanet (80% off)
- Far Cry 5 - £10 / $12 from Gamesplanet (80% off)
- Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition bundle - £16.79 / $20 from Gamesplanet (80% off)
- Assassin's Creed Origins - £10 / $12 from Gamesplanet (80% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - £12.49 / $15 from Gamesplanet (75% off)
- Age Of Wonders: Planetfall - £10.50 / $12.50 from Gamesplanet (75% off)
- Castlevania: Lords Of Shadow - £5 / $7.50 from Gamesplanet (75% off)
- Battletech - £8.75 / $10 from Gamesplanet (75% off)