Control is 53% off in Gamesplanet's Spring Sale

Gamesplanet's Spring Sale is in full swing right now, and there are some great savings to be had on over 2500 games until next Monday, April 26th. Chief among them is Remedy's excellent telekinetic shooter Control, whose Ultimate Edition is over 50% off at the moment as part of today's 24 hour flash deal.

Gamesplanet's 24 hour flash deals are rotated every day at 9am BST / 1am PDT, so you'll only have until tomorrow morning to pick up Control: Ultimate Edition and today's other flash deals before they expire. These also include big discounts on Age Of Empires III's Definitive Edition (including 42% off AOE I, II and III if you buy them all as part of the Definitive Collection), Watch Dogs 2, RPS favourite Streets of Rogue, Mad Max, Indivisible and many more.

You can view the whole list of games on sale over on Gamesplanet's home page, but I've also picked out some personal highlights below, too. First up are some picks from today's 24 hour flash deals, followed by some more general picks from the rest of the sale.

April 20th Flash Deal highlights:

Spring Sale highlights: