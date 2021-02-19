If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Gamesplanet's 15th anniversary sale has loads of shockingly good discounts

Resident Evil, Doom Eternal, Little Nightmares and more are all on sale
Artwork of the Baker Family from Resident Evil 7, showing a zombie family sitting round a dining room table with plates of gore and mouldy food stuffs.

Gamesplanet are celebrating their 15th anniversary this year, and to kick off their birthday bash they're holding a big horror and zombie game sale until February 26th. Everything from Resident Evil, Doom, Metro, Dark Souls and Little Nightmares have been discounted for the next seven days, with savings of up to 90% to be had across a range of titles. You can also nab yourself a free copy of co-op adventure Ultimate Zombie Defense if you use the promo code ZOMFREE at checkout, too.

There are over 190 horror and zombie games on sale as part of their anniversary celebrations, ranging from the aforementioned big blockbuster games to hordes of undead-themed indie titles including Sea Salt, West Of Dead, Pathologic 2, Hello Neighbour, Maneater and many more. There are some pretty deep savings to be had across the board, too. If you've been itching to revisit or stock up on Resident Evil games before Big Lady Village comes out in May, for example, you'll find pretty much every Resi game's on sale this week, with savings of up to 82%.

Even newer games like the excellent Little Nightmares II are on sale as well, with a small but welcome 10% off Tarsier Studios' latest childhood horror fest. Alice Bee named it one of her Bestest Best games in her Little Nightmares II review, and if that's not enough of a recommendation I don't know what is.

Perhaps something else will take your fancy, though, in which case I've assembled a small smattering of personal highlights below. You can also find the whole list right here to see what else is on offer.

Of course, if horror and zombie games aren't your thing, then there are plenty of other discounts to be found elsewhere on Gamesplanet. There are loads of deals on EA games this month, for instance, including The Sims 4, Star Wars Jedi: The Fallen ORder and Dragon Age Inquisition, as well as some big savings to be had on Take-Two games, such as Red Dead Redemption 2, Borderlands 3, The Outer Worlds and XCOM 2 to name just a few.

