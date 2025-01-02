I think the last time I read an actual, original Garfield comic was in 1998. Since then, my experience of the character has been one long litany of Gar-memes and in particular, Gorefield memes. For those blissfully unaware, Gorefield is a version of Jim Davis’s otiose, lasagna-loving housecat who has broken his comic strip shackles and become a cosmic abomination. Gorefield's manifestations are many: centipede Gorefields, arachnid Gorefields, Gorefields that extend serpentine necks of unfleshed bone towards a cowering Jon Arbuckle, demanding to be fed in a voice that sounds nothing like Bill Murray, a voice as deep and velvety as the eternal Monday before the Big Bang.

In Gar-Type, a free Gorefield fangame from Youtuber and pixel artist LumpyTouch, Garfield has become a planet. The good news is that, unlike many other Gore-variants, this Gorefield is vulnerable to bullets. It falls to ace pilot Jon Starbuckle and his prototype starfighter, Gar-Type D, to save the Earth from lasagnnihilation.

You can help the dashing Starbuckle by moving your mouse around and clicking the buttons while the screen scrolls rightwards. There’s a nifty recharging teleport attack which I seldom manage to aim effectively, despite this being a game so straightforward your actual housecat could probably finish it in one sitting. Be sure to time your collection of power-ups, as well: they’re on shuffle, and there’s nothing worse than bagging a surplus health refill when you badly need some ricocheting spaghetti beams.

Garfield nostalgia aside, this is quite a posh fan production, with art and sound effects from Lumpy, programming from qkjosh, music from MelonadeM with contributions from stevedoesmusic, and a 3D starfighter model from willkmr. The visuals are Lovecraftian purple and the soundtrack is that particular grade of chiptune that prompts mild synaesthesia and has me imagining the smell of Red Bull.

I do like it when developers throw their heart and soul into the production values of a video game concept spun out from a 6/10 title pun. Not that one should crack wise about Gorefield. He sees all. He is looking at the top of your head right now. He thinks the top of your head looks rather like a plate of lasagna.

You can play Gar-field right here in a browser. If the above has you salivating after more Gar-horror, I urgently recommend you read Nate’s (RPS in peace) review of Garfield Kart Furious Racing.