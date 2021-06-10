Gearbox announce Borderlands spin-off Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Borderlands devs Gearbox will continue looting 'n' shooting in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, a new game announced today. The wee weirdo is leading folks on a tabletop fantasy adventure to plunder dungeons, murder monsters with guns, swords, and magic, and ultimately off a dragon. But it's officially not a Borderlands game. Got an impressive voice cast too, including Brooklyn 99's Andy Samberg.

It's apparently inspired by Assault On Dragon Keep, the Borderlands 2 DLC where the Vault Hunters player through Tina's tabletop RPG campaign of Bunkers & Badasses. But apparently this here is not officially a Borderlands game.

"It actually isn't, it's its own standalone game," she said. "People that love Borderlands are going to find lots of elements to love about Wonderlands, but it's its own thing--Tiny Tina's got her own thing going on now. So it's got its own mechanics, there's spellcasting, you can customise your character this time."

Publishers 2K said in their announcement that it "is a full standalone experience with a rich, story-driven co-op campaign for up to four players, as well as repeatable end-game content."

Ashly Burch will reprise her role as Tiny Tina, DMing the campaign again, and be joined in the voice cast by Andy Samberg (of Brooklyn 99 and Hollywood Facts fame), Wanda Skyes (Curb Your Enthusiasm and stand-up), and Will Arnett (Gob off Arrested Development, and Lego Batman himself) as the big bad dragon.

"Wonderlands is a culmination of over a decade of on-and-off development at Gearbox Software towards a role-playing shooter set in a fantasy universe," Gearbox founder Randy Pitchford said. "For me, bringing actual Borderlands guns to fight dragons, skeletons, goblins, and more in an original fantasy world imagined by the galaxy's deadliest thirteen-year-old, Tiny Tina, as a new, full-featured AAA video game is a dream come true."

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is due to launch in "early 2022". It'll be on Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as Xboxes and PlayStations.