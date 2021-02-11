GeForce Now finally has a proper list of supported games

Nvidia's cloud gaming service GeForce Now has been steadily improving since I reviewed all the major cloud services last year, and it now has the one thing I've been craving for absolutely ages: a proper honest-to-goodness list of all the games currently supported on it. That's not all, either, as today's update also adds 12 new games to the service, including a whole bunch of today's best ray tracing games such as Cyberpunk 2077, Control and Metro Exodus. If you've ever wanted to see what all the ray tracing fuss was about but don't have the requisite hardware, I reckon GeForce Now is finally a service worth paying for.

The full list of supported games is easily one of the biggest improvements there's been to GeForce Now in the year since it came out of beta. You see, unlike other cloud services such as Google Stadia where you have to pay for special cloud versions of a game, GeForce Now lets you play games you already own in your various game libraries. Not all games are supported by the service, however, and previously you had to go through the laborious process of searching for games individually, or syncing up your Steam library with it to find out what you could actually play on it.

The Steam sync feature was a welcome step forward into making GeForce Now more user-friendly when it was first introduced six months ago, but it still wasn't much good for your Epic Games Store and UPlay libraries. Now, though, the full list now gives you a complete overview in advance, letting you decide exactly whether it's worth taking a punt on before signing up.

You can still technically use GeForce Now for free, I should add, but you're limited to just hour-long play sessions and 'standard access' when joining a server. If you want to play for longer periods of time (up to six hours), have 'priority access' to servers and the ability to take advantage of Nvidia's RTX ray tracing hardware, then you'll have to opt for the paid Founders Membership, which is currently discounted at £24.95 / $24.95 for six months (that's just over £4 / $4 per month).

In fairness, that's probably worth it now it's got some major ray tracing games on there, as Cyberpunk 2077, Control, Watch Dogs Legion, Metro Exodus, Shadow Of The Tomb Raider and Deliver Us The Moon are all arriving on GeForce Now today. You'll still need to own copies of these games on Steam or the Epic Games Store, mind, but if you've been trying and failing to secure yourself an RTX 3060 Ti, RTX 3070 or RTX 3080 recently, this is a great way to play these games with ray tracing switched on while you wait.