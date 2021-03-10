GeForce Now is getting better support for GOG games

For years, Nvidia's GeForce Now app has been telling me I can play The Witcher 3 on its cloud gaming service. Trouble is, I own a GOG copy of the game, not the supported Steam version. It's been a minor irritation ever since I reviewed all the major cloud gaming services last year, but happily, my frustrations have now been soothed, as Nvidia are finally beefing up their support for GOG games on GeForce Now, starting with four entries CD Projekt Red's popular Witcher series arriving today.

"We're happy to share that our cloud streaming service has added more support for GOG," Nvidia said in their latest blog post. "As part of our continuing open-platform strategy, members who own games from The Witcher series on GOG can now play those versions across their devices."

Support for more GOG games will be coming further down the line, too, with Nvidia stating they're "planning even more events in cooperation with GOG in the future." There's currently no word on what form these events will take just yet, but today's batch of Witcher games arriving on GeForce Now apparently marks the start of their plans for "phase two" of their ongoing GOG support. Phase one, in case you've forgotten, was getting the GOG version of Cyberpunk 2077 onto the service (which was the first GOG-enabled game on GeForce Now) when it launched at the end of last year.

It's not just the GOG versions of The Witcher games arriving on GeForce Now today, though, and you can see the full list of everything that's getting added below: