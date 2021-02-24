If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

The Geneforge remaster is out, time to create your own mutant friends

It looks... newer!
A battle in a dungeon in a Geneforge 1 - Mutagen screenshot.

I sometimes catch myself starting to call Spiderweb Software's RPGs 'retro', but they're not - Jeff Vogel has just kept on doing his thing across the decades. Especially when Spiderweb keep remaking and remastering old games. Today brings the launch of Geneforge 1 - Mutagen, an expanded remaster of 2001's first game in the five-part fantasy series. I'd hardly say it looks modern but it's definitely newer.

The Genforge remaster puts folks back in the robes of a Shaper to create your own mutant pets and generally pluck at the threads of an open-ended adventure to see quite how much you can influence everything. It was funded through a Kickstarter, which also stated they'd like to redo the whole Geneforge saga.

I know Sin quite liked the original Geneforge, and the rest. She said, "They gave players a lot of options in resolving the plot, and some nuanced moral considerations along the way."

If you fancy a go of the remaster, a demo is up on Spiderweb's website webspider web web web dot spider.

Geneforge 1 - Mutagen is out now on Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store for Windows and Mac. A 15% launch discount brings it down to £13.16/€14.27/$16.99 until March 3rd. It's also available full-price direct from Spiderweb. An iPad version is due in spring.

