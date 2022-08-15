Looking for information on the date for Genshin Impact 3.0? Genshin Impact Version 3.0 is set to bring plenty of new content to the fantasy ARPG gacha phenomenon, including a whole new area of the map and a new playable element. In this weekend's Version 3.0 Special Program livestream, we learned a lot of new details about the characters, events, and more on Version 3.0, along with a release date of August 24th, 2022.

Genshin Impact 3.0 release date and time

Genshin Impact 3.0 is due for release on August 24th. The exact times haven't been announced yet, but we do know that the current event wish banners are expiring on August 23rd at 3pm BST / 4pm EDT / 1pm PDT, and there's usually a gacha downtime of about six to twelve hours for maintenance between versions. Therefore, fans in Europe and the Americas can probably expect to be able to play the new version early the following day.

We're still waiting for news on the exact launch times for the Europe and North America regions, but here's the Version 3.0 Special Program livestream for you to check out all the latest details for yourself:

How long will Genshin Impact 3.0 last?

You may recall that Genshin Impact suffered a rare production delay earlier this year, with Version 2.7 releasing three weeks later than initially planned. Most likely as a result of this, the remaining updates throughout 2022 are going to be slightly shorter than usual. Versions 3.0-3.2 inclusive are set to last for just five weeks each instead of the usual six, with Battle Pass requirements and other time-sensitive gameplay content (i.e. events and their rewards) due to be adjusted accordingly. Normality will resume, we're told, with Version 3.3.

There's been no exact word yet as to how this will affect the halfway phase changeover on each version, but we can confirm the following dates for each full version for the remainder of 2022:

Version 3.1: Begins 28th September, 2022

Version 3.2: Begins 2nd November, 2022

Version 3.3: Begins 7th December, 2022

We'll be back with more information about Genshin Impact 3.0's exact European and North American release times once we know more. Meanwhile, why not check out our guide to getting more wishes in Genshin Impact, as well as our related guide to the various free and premium currencies in Genshin Impact?