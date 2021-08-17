Wondering how Adventure Rank works in Genshin Impact? Adventure Rank is Genshin Impact's main levelling system. Your Adventure Rank spans your entire account and determines how high you can increase the World Level and level up your individual characters and weapons, as well as giving you access to rank-locked quests and events.

How to increase Adventure Rank in Genshin Impact

Your Adventure Rank in Genshin Impact is a key factor in determining which parts of the game are available to you. Fortunately, almost everything you do from the beginning of the game will grant you some Adventure EXP. If you're at all familiar with RPGs, you probably already know that accumulating EXP (or Experience Points) is what allows you to level up.

Any time you receive Adventure EXP, you'll get an onscreen run-down of how much you just gained and how much you still need to attain the next Adventure Rank.

As your Adventure Rank increases, so will enemy difficulty levels (both ordinary and boss); maximum character and weapon levels; and your likelihood of picking up 5-star loot drops. The World Level will also increase at regular intervals; more on that below.

Currently, Genshin Impact's level cap is Adventure Rank 60. Any EXP you earn beyond that gets converted into in-game currency (at a rate of 1 Mora for every 10 EXP).

Because you can potentially control lots of characters in Genshin Impact, Adventure Rank is a reflection of your level as a player across your whole save, rather than your experience as an individual character. Character levelling works through a different system with its own progression resource (Character EXP).

How to gain Adventure EXP by completing Quests

The best way to rack up your Adventure EXP in Genshin Impact is to keep playing the game and complete quests. It really is that simple.

Genshin Impact features a number of different quest types. Completing any of these will net you Adventure EXP:

Archon Quests: The main story questline of Genshin Impact, available from the start of the game. Completing these grants the biggest individual Adventure EXP boosts of any quest type, but of course there's a finite number of them.

The main story questline of Genshin Impact, available from the start of the game. Completing these grants the biggest individual Adventure EXP boosts of any quest type, but of course there's a finite number of them. Story Quests: Optional quests that tell the backstory of your playable characters, a bit like loyalty missions. They're also used to give you brief trial periods playing characters you haven't unlocked yet.

Optional quests that tell the backstory of your playable characters, a bit like loyalty missions. They're also used to give you brief trial periods playing characters you haven't unlocked yet. World Quests: Activated by talking to the NPCs you meet throughout Genshin Impact, or by attaining the Adventure Rank needed to unlock them. They tell the stories of non-playable characters and provide backstory for the world of Teyvat itself.

Activated by talking to the NPCs you meet throughout Genshin Impact, or by attaining the Adventure Rank needed to unlock them. They tell the stories of non-playable characters and provide backstory for the world of Teyvat itself. Daily Commissions: Unlocked after you reach Adventure Rank 12 and complete "Every Day a New Adventure" (World Quest). Four randomly-chosen Commissions per day are made available for you to complete, rerolling every day at 4AM server time (so be sure to complete any you want to do before then).

Unlocked after you reach Adventure Rank 12 and complete "Every Day a New Adventure" (World Quest). Four randomly-chosen Commissions per day are made available for you to complete, rerolling every day at 4AM server time (so be sure to complete any you want to do before then). Event Quests: Quests that are only available to complete for the duration of certain in-game events. They often have an Adventure Rank requirement (for example, the Midsummer Island Adventure event required you to have attained Adventure Rank 35 in order to participate).

Quests that are only available to complete for the duration of certain in-game events. They often have an Adventure Rank requirement (for example, the Midsummer Island Adventure event required you to have attained Adventure Rank 35 in order to participate). Hangout Events: While most quests are one-time-only, you can replay completed Story Quests as Hangout Events once you reach Adventure Rank 26. This allows you to try different dialogue options and see different outcomes. In addition to the extra Adventure EXP you get for replaying, you'll be given a few Primogems as a reward for seeing all the endings to a Story Quest.

While all quest types are good sources of Adventure EXP, it's a particularly good idea to keep on top of your Daily Commissions if you're looking to increase your Adventure Rank as quickly as possible. They're worth 225 Adventure EXP each, and that can really stack up.

Furthermore, completing all four Commissions for the day and reporting back to the Adventurers' Guild nets you a bonus 500 Adventure EXP. Considering you need 27,300 EXP to level up from Rank 59 to Rank 60, an extra 500 EXP represents a helpful boost even in the late stages of the game.

Other ways to gain Adventure EXP

There are also a handful of actions that grant small Adventure EXP gains whenever they are performed in Genshin Impact:

Looting chests.

Offering Oculi to Statues of the Seven.

Completing an Adventurer Handbook investigation.

Discovering or completing a Domain or Ley Line Outcrop.

Defeating Unusual Hilichurls, Normal Bosses, or Weekly Bosses.

Using Original Resin.

The increases in Adventure EXP these actions offer are small compared to what you get for completing quests, but on the plus side you get to pocket your gains immediately rather than at the end of a quest. Since these are all activities you're likely to be doing anyway as you explore the world of Genshin Impact, keep them in mind if you find yourself just a few EXP away from your next Adventure Rank.

Adventure Rank unlocks

We've already mentioned that your Adventure Rank determines your ability to access some features in Genshin Impact. Below is a brief run-down of the major features that become available to you upon attaining a certain Adventure Rank:

Adventure Rank Unlocks... 8 Ley Line Outcrops for Blossom of Revelation become available. 12 Ley Line Outcrops for Blossom of Wealth become available. 14 Expeditions become available. 16 Co-Op Mode and Domains of Forgery become available. 20 Automatically increases World Level to Lvl 1. Spiral Abyss and Battle Pass become available. 22 Domains of Blessing become available. 25 Unlocks "Ascension Quest 1" to increase World Level to Lvl 2. Reputation system unlocks. 26 Story Keys become available. 27 Domains of Mastery become available. 28 Serenitea Pot housing system becomes available. 30 Automatically increases World Level to Lvl 3. 35 Unlocks "Ascension Quest 2" to increase World Level to Lvl 4. 40 Automatically increases World Level to Lvl 5. 45 Unlocks "Ascension Quest 3" to increase World Level to Lvl 6. Mystic Offering becomes available. 50 Automatically increases World Level to Lvl 7. 55 Unlocks "Ascension Quest 4" to increase World Level to Lvl 8. 60 Current Adventure Rank cap. All Adventure EXP gains now converted to Mora (10 EXP = 1 Mora).

Now you've wrapped your head around how Adventure Rank levelling works, you might like to check out our guide to the many currencies of Genshin Impact so you can get a better sense of how they operate as well. Alternatively, if you're hoping to increase your chances of unlocking a specific character to join your party for your adventures, take a look at our guide on how to get more characters in Genshin Impact.