When does Hu Tao's rerun banner become available in Genshin Impact? Genshin Impact works on a gacha system, where players can spend various in-game and real-world currencies to Wish on a character's banner in the hopes of obtaining a playable version of them.

While many characters are permanently available as potential pulls from the gacha, others — usually 5* characters — are only available during limited periods as part of Event Wish banners. Every Event Wish banner features one 5* character and three 4* characters with a massively increased drop rate, and the 5* character is often unique to the banner and unobtainable in any other way.

On this page, we've compiled everything we know about Genshin Impact's current and upcoming banners, including release dates and times for the next banner changeover. Further down the page, we've included some information about characters who are available to purchase from the current and upcoming stock in Paimon's Bargains.

Genshin Impact: next banner release date and time

The next event banner in Genshin Impact is Moment of Bloom, which will return on November 2nd at 6pm server time / 5pm GMT / 4pm PST / 7pm EST.

The Moment of Bloom banner is a rerun, having previously been available in March 2021. It features increased drop rates for:

Hu Tao (5*, event exclusive)

Thoma (4*, new character)

Sayu (4*)

Diona (4*)

Event banners in Genshin Impact last for three weeks, so if you want your chance to snap up Hu Tao before she goes away again, you need to get wishing on her banner before it expires on November 23rd at 3pm server time / 2pm GMT / 1pm PST / 4pm EST.

Genshin Impact: current event banner

Currently, there is no event banner active in Genshin Impact. The Farewell of Snezhnaya rerun banner featuring Childe (a.k.a. Tartaglia) ended in the early hours of this morning to make way for Moment of Bloom later today. However, if you've missed your chance to claim this limited-time 5*, don't fret too much — this was already the third time his banner's been run in a little under a year, so odds are good he'll be back again soon enough.

Genshin Impact: future event banners

Exact details of Genshin Impact's next banner are still to be announced, but we do know that it will arrive with the game's Version 2.3 update on November 24th. It's also very likely that the first banner of this update will feature Arataki Itto, a new 5* character whose admittedly impressive abs-to-clothing ratio set the internet aflame when he was announced a few weeks back.

Paimon's Bargains and the Starglitter Exchange

Wishes and banners aren't quite the only way to increase your party roster in Genshin Impact. There is another corner of the in-game store where you can potentially get your hands on some new playables. Check out Paimon's Bargains for a regularly rotated stock of common 4* characters you can purchase outright in exchange for Masterless Starglitter, a currency generated from pulling duplicate characters and high-end weapons from the gacha.

The Starglitter Exchange features two characters every calendar month, and though they're a little pricey at 34 Masterless Starglitter each, this is a guaranteed purchase rather than a gamble. For November 2021, the characters in the Starglitter Exchange are Bennett and Lisa. Lisa is one of the game's starting characters and probably not worth spending your currency on, as she can be obtained quite easily for free by playing through the prologue. However, despite his deceptive 4* rarity, Bennett is quite possibly the best character in the game. If you have some Masterless Starglitter lying around and don't have Bennett in your party yet, you've got until December 1st to claim him.

Paimon's Bargains seem to work on a regular half-yearly rotation, so here's who we can likely expect to see on offer in the Starglitter Exchange over the next few months:

December 2021: Barbara and Kaeya

Barbara and Kaeya January 2022: Fischl and Xiangling

Fischl and Xiangling February 2022: Beidou and Noelle

Beidou and Noelle March 2022: Ningguang and Xingqui

Ningguang and Xingqui April 2022: Amber and Razor

Genshin Impact gets a new event banner every three weeks, so be sure to check back for news about upcoming banners! In the meantime, if you're eager to get wishing but crucially don't want to spend lots of real-world money to do so, our guide on getting more Primogems in Genshin Impact can help you to maximise your in-game earnings.