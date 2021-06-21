Especially as a new player, playing Genshin Impact alone can feel challenging. Thankfully, after hitting a certain Adventure Rank, you’ll have access to Co-Op mode, which allows you to traverse the world of Teyvat with friends and strangers alike. Here’s a primer on how to play Co-Op Mode in Genshin Impact.

How to play Genshin Impact Co-Op Mode

To play Co-Op Mode in Genshin Impact, you must first reach Adventure Rank 16. Fortunately, with the abundance of quests and EXP that the early stages of the game provide, hitting Adventure Rank 16 is a much smoother ride than it might seem, although it will take a few hours.

By spending time completing Adventurer’s Handbook tasks, completing Daily Commissions after reaching Adventure Rank 12, and exploring to find chests and Teleport Waypoints, you can easily earn enough Adventure EXP to reach Adventure Rank 16. However, the best way to earn EXP is by completing story quests, which can be found in your Quests menu. Finishing each quest provides an abundance of EXP and is essential in unlocking Co-Op mode (and understanding the game’s storyline).

Once you reach Adventure Rank 16, Genshin Impact will notify you that Co-Op Mode is available.

Using Co-Op Mode

After unlocking Co-Op mode, you’ll be able to play with friends on any platform through a few different methods. Accessing Paimon’s menu in the top left corner of the screen will bring up both the Friends option and the Co-Op Mode options.

The Friends menu will allow you to play with people you already know. Friends are added via UID (the number found at the bottom right of your screen) and can be chatted with at any time.

Genshin Impact also allows you to play with strangers, which can be fun for players looking for a new experience. By clicking the Co-Op mode button in Paimon’s menu or next to the menu at the top of your screen, you can view a list of currently online players and pick who you’d like to play with. It isn’t rare for people to reject Co-Op requests from strangers, though, so you might need to try a few times before you’ll be able to join someone’s world.

While inviting people to your world, keep in mind that other players will be able to take your resources, so make sure to collect anything you need before allowing potential mineral and vegetable thieves into your world. Additionally, when playing with others, your party size will shrink to fit the other players’ parties. For example, if you’re playing with one other friend, you’ll have two characters to switch between instead of the usual four, so make sure to use your best characters!

Unfortunately, Co-Op Mode isn’t always accessible. During a few lengthier quests, the Co-Op Mode button will be greyed out until you complete certain tasks. Additionally, Genshin Impact won’t let you join players with higher World Levels, so if your friend is at a much higher level than you are, they’ll have to join your world instead.

While in Co-Op mode, however, you’ll be able to access almost everything in the game, excluding the Spiral Abyss and quests. Completing the available domains and bosses with friends can be a lifesaver, especially if you have a higher-ranked friend to carry you through Genshin Impact’s hardest challenges.

Using Co-Op Mode in the Serenitea Pot

Genshin Impact’s 1.5 update brought with it a new way to play together: the Serenitea Pot. After completing the A Teapot to Call Home: Part I quest unlocked at Adventure Rank 35, you’ll receive your own teapot. Once you’ve decked out the interior of your teapot with various buildings and furniture, you’ll definitely want to show it off to your friends. Luckily, Mihoyo has made this possible for players, although the process is a little different than joining a regular world.

To join a friend’s Serenitea Pot, head to the Friends menu. Instead of clicking on the Request to Join button, however, click on your friend’s avatar. In the dropdown menu that appears, click Request to visit Serenitea Pot and you’ll be able to check out your friend’s teapot in no time.

That’s all we’ve got on using Co-Op Mode in Genshin Impact. If you’d like to spruce up your team with some new characters before embarking on your Co-Op Mode journey, check out our pages on getting more Primogems and wishes.