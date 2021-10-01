Wondering how to get a house in Genshin Impact? Genshin Impact’s Serenitea Pot system grants you the ability to decorate your own realm with characters, furniture, plants, rocks, and even pets. Some players have carefully crafted gardens with elegantly decorated houses. Other players have simply used their teapots to trap Venti in an empty room filled with animals — whatever you want to do with your house, we can’t judge.

Whether you haven’t unlocked the housing system yet or you’re looking for ways to improve your Serenitea Pot, this guide will show you everything you need, including unlocking housing, placing characters, choosing a layout, getting furniture, and increasing your Trust Rank and Adeptal Energy.

On this page:

How to get a house in Genshin Impact

You’ll need to reach Adventure Rank 35 before you’re able to get a house in Genshin Impact. Definitely a strange system for choosing who gets a house, but if that’s how Liyue rolls, then we’re up for the challenge. If you’re not already there, you might need to grind a little. If you want some help, follow our walkthrough on how to increase your Adventure Rank in Genshin Impact.

Once you’re at Adventure Rank 35, the A Teapot to Call Home: Part I quest will appear in your quest menu. This quest will lead you on a long journey that kicks off when you speak to Madame Ping, an old lady who hangs out in Liyue Harbor. She’ll send you throughout Liyue to obtain a variety of affidavits alongside Yanfei, a passionate and fiery legal advisor. Once you settle the case at hand, you’ll return to chat with Madame Ping, who will craft you your very own Serenitea Pot to call home.

When entering your teapot for the first time, you’ll be prompted to choose one of three realm layouts. Don’t think too hard about it, though, as you’ll be able to switch layouts later on after raising your Trust Rank (we’ll go over this later in the guide).

After entering your teapot, you’ll complete Part I of the quest. Don’t get too ahead of yourself, though; you’ll still have to complete Part II. Thankfully, Part II is a lot more straightforward than Part I (and you get to meet Tubby!). Once you enter your Serenitea Pot, you’ll be able to chat with Tubby, who will walk you through the process of utilizing blueprints to craft furniture.

After Tubby’s short walkthrough, you’ll have one more place to rest your head and one less quest in your queue. Congrats!

How to use the Serenitea Pot in Genshin Impact

Whenever you’re ready to return to your Serenitea Pot, just head to the Gadgets tab in your Inventory and place your teapot. From there, you’ll be able to choose to enter the teapot by interacting with it. Just a warning — if you’re standing on a steep hill or near a wall, you might not be able to place your teapot. Additionally, if you’re in the middle of certain quests, you’ll have to finish before accessing your teapot.

Placing your teapot while already inside of it will allow you to teleport back to Teyvat. Alternatively, you can just click back onto the Teyvat tab of your map and use a Teleport Waypoint or Statue of the Seven to return.

You can also have visitors over for a housewarming party or visit a friend’s teapot to tour their abode, though the process is a bit different from the way Co-Op Mode is normally used. To join a friend’s Serenitea Pot, head to the Friends menu and click on your friend’s avatar. From there, hit the Request to visit Serenitea Pot button.

How to gather materials for your Serenitea Pot

Before you’re ready to furnish your teapot, you’ll need to stock up on some materials. Fabric and Dyes can be crafted by speaking to Tubby and then hitting the Create Furnishing button. Here are the materials you can craft here and what they’ll cost:

10 Fabric: 1 Silk Flower

1 Silk Flower 1 Red Dye: 1 Sunsettia, Carrot, or Valberry

1 Sunsettia, Carrot, or Valberry 1 Yellow Dye: 1 Berry or Cor Lapis

1 Berry or Cor Lapis 1 Blue Dye: 1 Mint or Wolfhook

You’ll also be able to buy 5 Fabric for 10 Realm Currency in your Realm Depot, though we’d recommend saving your Realm Currency unless you’re desperate.

The other main material that comes into play when crafting furniture is Wood. Wood can be obtained by hitting trees around Teyvat with a Sword, Polearm, or Claymore. You’ll be able to obtain 3 pieces of Wood from each tree every few minutes. Here’s a list of the different types of Wood and where you’ll be able to find them around Teyvat:

Birch Wood: Windwail Highland

Windwail Highland Pine Wood: Dragonspine, Mondstadt (small trees near walls)

Dragonspine, Mondstadt (small trees near walls) Fragrant Cedar Wood: Starfell Valley

Starfell Valley Fir Wood: Galesong Hill, Starfell Valley

Galesong Hill, Starfell Valley Cuiha Wood: Starfell Valley, Bishui Plain

Starfell Valley, Bishui Plain Sandbearer Wood: Minlin, Lisha

Minlin, Lisha Bamboo Segments: Bishui Plain

Bishui Plain Yumemiru Wood: Narukami Island

Narukami Island Maple Wood: Narukami Island

Narukami Island Aralia Wood: Narukami Island

Narukami Island Otogi Wood: Yashiori Island

How to furnish your Serenitea Pot

Now that you’ve got some materials prepared, you’ll want to turn them into some furnishings to decorate your teapot with. While you’ll get a few blueprints from Tubby, you’ll want to buy more from Tubby, who sells blueprints through the Realm Depot. You can also buy furniture directly, though you won’t earn any Trust through this process.

On weekends, the Traveling Teapot Salesman will stay in your teapot to sell rare furnishings that can’t be purchased anywhere else. These furnishings typically include a selection of both animals and landforms.

There are also a few furnishing blueprint vendors scattered throughout Teyvat that will sell you blueprints you can’t find anywhere else. Goth, Mondstadt’s furniture vendor, can be found near a wall on the southern side of the city of Mondstadt, while Master Lu, Liyue’s furniture vendor, can be found near the southern side of Qingce Village.

Occasionally, events will reward players with themed blueprints and furniture as well, so if you’re looking to collect all of the furniture Genshin has to offer, keep an eye out for new events.

To use your blueprints, talk to Tubby and select the Create Furnishings option. Crafting furnishings will take an upsettingly long time (typically 16 hours). If you’re impatient like me, investing in Vials of Adeptal Speed is the best use of Realm Currency (they’re only 5 each). These bad boys will instantly complete the crafting process on any furniture item.

Finally, it’s furniture time! All of your newly created and purchased furnishings can be placed in your realm through the layout editor tool. Just be aware of the limit — you’ll only be able to place a certain number of items in every area of your teapot. The load your teapot has is indicated by a small panel in your layout editor. Although it doesn’t quite give you a number to go off of, it’s worth noting that things like animals and characters will put the greatest load on your teapot.

How to place characters in your Serenitea Pot

If you’re on a mission to max out your Friendship Level with a character, the housing system is your best friend. Once you complete the Idle Teapot Talk quest (unlocked by speaking to Tubby after completing the initial housing quests), you’ll have the ability to invite characters you’ve unlocked to your realm through an item called the Realm Dispatch. You’ll be able to place up to eight characters in your realm through the Companions tab in your layout editor, and having them there will accumulate Friendship EXP over time.

Each character has two preferred furniture sets, and if you invite them to the furniture set by clicking on it, they’ll grant you gifts (yes, Primogems are included). It’s worth noting that none of the Inazuman characters currently have favorite gift sets, though it’s likely that Inazuman furniture sets will be added in the near future. Here is a list of every furniture set and which characters prefer them:

Amidst Poetic Pondering: Eula, Fischl, Jean, Lisa, Mona

Eula, Fischl, Jean, Lisa, Mona Amidst Whispering Winds: Barbara, Eula, Noelle

Barbara, Eula, Noelle Feiyun Study Room: Ningguang, Xingqiu, Zhongli

Ningguang, Xingqiu, Zhongli Cloudy Haze Dream-Court: Chongyun, Ganyu, Keqing, Hu Tao, Yanfei

Chongyun, Ganyu, Keqing, Hu Tao, Yanfei Secret Research Lab: Albedo, Klee, Lisa, Sucrose

Albedo, Klee, Lisa, Sucrose Cottage Kitchen: Mona, Razor, Tartaglia, Xiangling, Xiao

Mona, Razor, Tartaglia, Xiangling, Xiao Weapon Forging Station: Bennett, Diluc, Diona, Noelle

Bennett, Diluc, Diona, Noelle Idyllic Town: Amber, Diona, Razor

Amber, Diona, Razor Bird and Blossom Park: Barbara, Jean, Kaeya, Rosaria, Venti

Barbara, Jean, Kaeya, Rosaria, Venti Gathering of Gourmets: Beidou, Ganyu, Tartaglia, Xiangling, Xinyan

Beidou, Ganyu, Tartaglia, Xiangling, Xinyan Glittering Street: Keqing, Ningguang, Xingqiu, Yanfei, Zhongli

Keqing, Ningguang, Xingqiu, Yanfei, Zhongli Qingce Cloud Residence: Hu Tao, Qiqi, Xiao, Xinyan

Hu Tao, Qiqi, Xiao, Xinyan Of Hunting and Dancing: Aloy, Amber, Beidou, Klee, Sucrose

Aloy, Amber, Beidou, Klee, Sucrose Iter Ad Astra Abyssosque: Albedo, Aloy, Bennett, Chongyun, Fischl, Qiqi

Albedo, Aloy, Bennett, Chongyun, Fischl, Qiqi Dawn Orchard: Diluc, Kaeya, Rosaria, Venti

How to increase your Trust Rank

In the Create Furnishing menu, items that haven’t been crafted before will have a small Trust Rank icon in the top right corner of their thumbnail. When you use a blueprint to craft one of these items for the first time and then collect that furnishing after crafting, you’ll earn Trust Rank points. It’s worth noting that more valuable items will net you more Trust Rank points, so if you’re trying to max out your Trust Rank quickly, crafting 4-star items is the way to go.

Increasing your Trust Rank will get you some sweet rewards, including Primogems, new blueprints, and our beloved Vials of Adeptal Speed.

How to increase your Adeptal Energy

While Trust Rank is increased by crafting items, Adeptal Energy is increased by placing them. Essentially, the more high quality items you have in your realm, the higher your Adeptal Energy will be.

Increasing your realm’s Adeptal Energy will raise the amount of Realm Currency you earn per hour. It will also raise the amount of Companionship EXP the characters placed inside your realm generate.

How to farm in your Serenitea Pot

Through the Realm Depot, you can purchase small fields and different crops. Placing these fields throughout your realm will enable you to plant and grow crops, though each crop can only be grown in a certain field type. Here are all of the field types and which crops they grow:

A Path of Value: Jade Field: Valberry, Sweet Flower, Small Lamp Grass, Jueyun Chili, Carrot, Radish, Mint, Mushroom

Valberry, Sweet Flower, Small Lamp Grass, Jueyun Chili, Carrot, Radish, Mint, Mushroom A Path of Value: Luxuriant Glebe: Silk Flower, Cecelia, Glaze Lily, Windwheel Aster, Qingxin, Violetgrass, Naku Weed

Silk Flower, Cecelia, Glaze Lily, Windwheel Aster, Qingxin, Violetgrass, Naku Weed A Path of Value: Orderly Meadow: Horsetail, Snapdragon, Lotus Head, Calla Lily, Seagrass, Sea Ganoderma

If you’re not too keen on buying seeds, completing the Art of Horticulture quest, which requires you to reach Reputation Level 3 in Inazuma, will grant you the Seed Dispensary. When equipped, this nifty gadget will grant you some seeds every time you forage plants throughout Teyvat.

How to raise fish in your Serenitea Pot

Genshin’s latest update also enabled fishing throughout Teyvat, though if you’re tired of traveling, you can also raise fish from the comfort of your own teapot. Thanks to this update, you can now raise ornamental fish in your Serenitea Pot by purchasing a Pool of Sapphire Grace from the Liyue Fishing Association for 10 Medakas.

That’s all the info we’ve got on housing! If you’re looking for the lowdown on which characters to invite to your new Serenitea Pot, check out our character tier list here. Or, if you’re in the market for some Primogems (we know you are), here’s our newly-updated codes guide.