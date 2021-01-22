Genshin Impact reveals update 1.3 details and new playable character

It feels like Genshin Impact's 1.2 update just came out last month (because it did) but Mihoyo are already dishing out details on the next update 1.3. The new update will ring in the yearly Lantern Rite festival, a new playable character, and multiple festival activities.

To start off the event, you'll meet with Xiao, the new playable character, for a story quest after which you can head back to the decorated harbor to participate in the Lantern Rite festival. The festival adds a tower defense type minigame for up to two players called Theater Mechanicus which will grant you event-specific currency to spend in the event market.

There's also a daily photography challenge to participate in called the Five Flushes of Fortune which can net you those ever-needed Primogems. Mihoyo say The Lantern Rite festival will also give you the chance to earn your pick of any one four-star character from Liyue without spending your gems. If you need help choosing, check out RPS's Genshin Impact character tiers list.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

New character Xiao is a polearm user with the anemo element who will be getting his own character event wish for you to attempt nabbing him when the update drops in February.

You can spot the trailer up above for a look at how Liyue Harbor has been transformed for the festival but for the full breakdown on Lantern Rite you can check out the video program that Mihoyo put together. They also handed out some Primogem codes during the video and I know how important those are so here you go, three codes lovingly transcribed and tested by yours truly:

jsSK8n23jzR

dU2mhjQL1ZT

nBEm3myAL2b

They'll net you a total of 300 Primogems over on the redemption site and are good until January 22 at 8pm PST which is 4am on the 23rd GMT. That's only a few hours from now, mind.

Genshin Impact update 1.3 "All That Glitters" launches on February 3rd.