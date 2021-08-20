Now that all your Travelers have gotten introduced to Genshin Impact's new world zone Inazuma, it's just about time for another game update. Genshin Impact version 2.1, called "Floating World Under the Moonlight", is just around the corner on September 1. As ever, the update will bring a new storyline, new characters, activities and oh, also fishing. Of course Genshin Impact is getting fishing. Last up, Mihoyo also give a look at some of the abilities for their big crossover character Aloy of Horizon Zero Dawn fame who will be dropping into the Genshin realm.

Update 2.1 is bringing the Moonchase Festival which will be taking over the Liyue Harbor with decorations and activities. The accompanying festival storline involves hunting down the Moonchase origins and doing a bit of cooking along the way. There are festival collectibles to hunt down and a special new four-star claymore to earn which is, in fact, not a sword at all. It's a giant fish called the Luxurious Sea-Lord. Yup, a giant fish. Which is somehow not where the fish-related content in this update ends.

Genshin Impact is also getting a whole fishing system. You'll craft your own bait for fishing and then head out to various waterways to cast your line. You can catch a look at reeling a fish in at the 43 minute mark in the special program. You'll even be able to catch certain ornamental fish and raise them in a special pond that you'll be able to build in your Serenitea Pot player house. Now, I may not be a fishing minigame supporter but I'm definitely a displaying conquests in my player house supporter. You win some and lose some.

Mihoyo also develivered a breakdown on the abilities for Aloy, who's arriving in Genshin as a five-star Cryo archer. She has a couple different area of effect Cryo skills that sound like they'll allow her to stack up some pretty serious freezing damage. Every player who's reached at least adventure rank 20 will automatically receieve Aloy in their in game mail. Players who log in on PS4 or PS5 will nab her during update 2.1 while the rest of us will see her in upste 2.2.

As they do with update special programs, Mihoyo have also handed out some Genshin Impact codes for you to snag some free Primogems and other rewards. These codes are good for a few more hours, until August 21 at 5am BST (12am EST).

DSPVUN2BKH5M - 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

- 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore CB7UU6KT2H59 - 100 Primogems and 5 Hero's Wit

- 100 Primogems and 5 Hero's Wit NTPVU7JTJYPD - 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora

Genshin Impact update 2.1 is dropping in game on September 1.