Wondering where to get Unusual Hilichurls in Genshin Impact? If you’re on a mission to get some achievements in Genshin Impact, one of the most tedious (yet rewarding) quests you can go on is earning the “...Well, That Was Strange” achievement. To get this achievement, you’ll be sent on a multi-day across Teyvat hunting for Unusual Hilichurls. You'll have to check very specific locations to find these guys, which can be hard if you don't know where to look. We've got your back, though! Here's everything you'll need to know about Unusual Hilichurls and every location they might be in - happy hunting!

How to find Unusual Hilichurls in Genshin Impact

Unusual Hilichurls can be found throughout Mondstadt and Liyue in a variety of locations. However, only one Unusual Hilichurl can be found at any given time in each world. Every day, you’ll be able to find two Unusual Hilichurls (the second one will spawn at another random location after you kill the first), and to find them, you’ll have to travel to 14 locations throughout Teyvat, all of which are listed below.

To get the “... Well, That Was Strange” achievement, which is likely the last achievement you need for the Challenger: Series II set, you’ll have to kill a total of 50 Unusual Hilichurls, though you’ll get some Primogems after killing your first 1 and 20 as well. If you’re consistently finding your two daily Hilichurls, it’ll take 25 days to finish this achievement. Thankfully, you can speed this up by killing Unusual Hilichurls through Co-Op Mode in the worlds of people who haven’t killed their daily Unusual Hilichurls yet - just make sure you land at least one hit or it won’t count toward your achievement progress.

You’ll be able to spot an Unusual Hilichurl when you see it - they have a distinct design that’s more colorful than your typical Hilichurl. Aside from their unique appearances and amusing style of fighting (they’ll even drop confetti when they die!), however, Unusual Hilichurls are just about as easy to kill as a regular Hilichurl, so don’t worry about preparing for each fight. Instead, you’ll need to worry about finding them. Hunting for these sneaky little guys can be tedious, especially if you’re having an unlucky day and don’t find your first Unusual Hilichurl until the 14th stop.

However, it can be worth it, especially if you’re in search of the namecard you’ll get from the Challenger: Series II set. Just look at it!

Unusual Hilichurl locations in Mondstadt

Location 1: Stormbearer Mountains

The first Unusual Hilichurl can be found right outside of the Shrine of Depth in Stormbearer Mountains. To get there, head to the Teleport Waypoint in this region and head north for a little while. You’ll be able to find it right here:

Location 2: Stormterror's Lair

The next spot you’ll want to head to is in the center of Stormterror’s Lair. Simply head to the Statue of the Seven in this region and fly down to a stone walkway. There will always be a Hilichurl here, but if you’re lucky, an Unusual Hilichurl will be lounging around in his place.

Location 3: Windrise

For the next location, head to the Statue of the Seven in Windrise and circle around to the back of the big tree. There might be an Unusual Hilichurl napping peacefully in the shade, and if you’re feeling cruel enough to wake him up, you’ll be one step closer to getting the achievement.

Location 4: Wolvendom

You might recognize this next spot if you're experienced in completing your weekly boss fights. Head to a Wolvendom waypoint (the fastest one is the one closest to Mondstadt!) and traverse the path to the Lupus Boreas arena. To the right of the entrance to the arena, climb up the small cliff overlooking the arena and check there.

Location 5: Dadupa Gorge

Next, you’ll be heading to the Waypoint in Dadupa Gorge. Climb up the cliffs to your left and walk until you reach the cliff that overlooks the two crossing trees below you.

Location 6: Cape Oath

Last location in Mondstadt! This one’s pretty simple: just teleport to the Waypoint in Cape Oath and climb to the very edge of the cliff (not the one near the portal, but the one that overlooks the water). Hopefully there’s a Hilichurl there, but if not, there are still some locations in Liyue to check.

Unusual Hilichurl locations in Liyue

Location 7: Qingce Village

If your search for an Unusual Hilichurl has brought you all the way to Liyue, head to the Waypoint to the right of Qingce Village and then fly across the water to the flower fields. An Unusual Hilichurl might be lounging on the edge of one of the yellow flower areas. If not, hey, you can still pick up some Glaze Lilies as a souvenir!

Location 8: Stone Gate

This location is especially painful since it requires a treacherous hike up a tall mountain. We chose to put this location here in the list because of proximity, but if you want to check this location last instead, we don’t blame you. To get here, teleport to the Waypoint in Stone Gate. There are plenty of ways to climb up the mountain, but an effective way is to head left and use the smaller cliffs as mid-climb breaks to recover your Stamina. If you’ve got a character like Venti on hand, using his Elemental Skill can help you gain some height to make this climb less painful as well. We hope there’s an Unusual Hilichurl waiting at the top for you!

Location 9: Mingyun Village

The rest of the stops are pretty easy from here on. For this one, head to the Statue of the Seven in between Mingyun Village and Yaoguang Shoal. From there, fly across to the small grass-topped mountain with a Flaming Flower at the top.

Location 10: Liyue Harbor

For this stop, teleport to the Waypoint atop the mountains that overlook Liyue Harbor and head to the top. Hopefully there will be an Unusual Hilichurl hanging out close to the Seelie Court.

Location 11: Lingju Pass

Almost done! Head to the Waypoint to the right of Lingju Pass and fly across the path’s entrance. There might be an Unusual Hilichurl looking out over the cliff next to the green tent.

Location 12: Cuijue Slope

So… close… Head to the Waypoint to the south of Cuijue Slope and fly inside. Check for an Unusual Hilichurl near the stone circle in the center of the area.

Location 13: Tianqiu Valley

For this location, head to the Waypoint next to Tianqiu Valley and head west toward the ruins. There might be an Unusual Hilichurl hanging out by the ruins over the water.

Location 14: Qingyun Peak

If you haven’t found an Unusual Hilichurl yet, I’m so sorry. However, hopefully the gorgeous view you’re about to get will remedy that pain and make for a great celebratory background! Head to the Waypoint (not the Statue of the Seven) atop Qingyun Peak and fly downwards. If you’ve been to all the other locations without success, congrats! Your hard-earned Unusual Hilichurl will be waiting for you atop the spiral-patterned stones on the side of this mountain.

Unusual Hilichurl locations in Inazuma

According to the Teyvat Interactive Map, there aren’t any Unusual Hilichurl locations in Inazuma. However, Inazuma is still a new region, so it's possible Mihoyo will add new Unusual Hilichurl spots in the future.

That's all the info we've got on finding Unusual Hilichurls in Genshin Impact. If you're looking for some spare Primogems, check out our updated codes guide or our tips on getting more Primogems!