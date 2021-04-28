Genshin Impact update 1.5 has launched its lovely island player homes

Genshin Impact's newest update 1.5 has launched today and along with usual additions like new characters and quests, the open world battler now has a player housing system too. I've not personally been back to Genshin much after spending an intense couple weeks being consumed by it at launch, but boy oh boy do I sure love a good customisable player home. Mihoyo have now released all the details for the new teapot-based island abodes and all the other changes in today's update.

New characters coming with update 1.5 will be the five-star cryo claymore wielder Eula and four-star pyro character Yanfei. Mihoyo have dug into their abilities, along with details on new quests, domains, and weapons in their update 1.5 patch notes. The big ticket item looks to be that housing system though.

You'll access your house via a tiny teapot called the Serenitea Pot. It's a gadget in your inventory that you'll place on the ground and then interact with to dive in. It looks like there are all sorts of objects to decorate your little private island with, buildings and animals and landscape items that can be rotated and placed where you like. You can spot lots of different pieces in the 1.5 trailer right here.

As part of the housing system, Mihoyo say you'll now be collecting wood out in the world. Smacking trees from different regions will net you various types of wood, which are a big part of what you'll need to craft new pieces. Crafting them takes time, of course, like everything else in Genshin. If you invite your pals to your place though, they can speed up that process for you a bit once each day.

"As you create more furnishings for the first time, the teapot spirit's Trust in you will increase," Mihoyo say. "Accumulate Trust to increase your Trust Rank. Increasing Trust Rank will unlock features for the Serenitea Pot or allow you to obtain various rewards."

The PlayStation blog post from earlier this month lets on that there are a few different player islands available. You'll choose from the "Floating Abode, Emerald Peak, and Cool Isle," each of which has a building in either Mondstadt or Liyue style for you to decorate.

Mihoyo provide some extra details and hints in their Serenitea Pot tips.

I was a little disappointed by the scope of co-op in Genshin Impact back at launch but I am swayed just a bit by being able to have friends over to my island. I've always had a fondness for personalised spaces in online games.

Genshin Impact update 1.5 is out now and ready to download.