Genshin Impact update 1.6 gives you a boat and an island getaway

Ever-growing Genshin Impact is charting outs its next update and this one's island themed. Yup, the game that already nabbed Zelda's clothes has gone and pilfered from another Zelda game. Your Traveller will have their very own little boat to sail around the islands with while to battling baddies and hunting for treasures. Update 1.6 arrives in June and will add an island full of minigames and collectibles to explore along with a new dungeon too.

Mihoyo give a glance at some of the island activities in their new Version 1.6 trailer right here. You can spot several of the games at hand, including sailing around firing off your cannons at sea forts of hilichurls. Yes, you'll be able to sail in co-op too, Mihoyo say during their full update 1.6 reveal.

Along with boating combat, there are several other activities in the Midsummer Island Adventure. There's a boating and gliding race course. There's a little beach game that looks a bit like playing beach tennis against a ball machine. There's combat too, forts to clear out along the beach and a Domain to clear. The island events have their own game currency for you to earn and turn in for rewards

As for what's not actually coming yet, Mihoyo also teased a look at the game's next major zone Inazuma. It appears to be a collection of different islands that will be added to the game in a later update. They've not given a release date for Inazuma yet, but it'll likely be a bit longer. Genshin added its first new major map zone at the very end of 2020.

As with their past special programs, Mihoyo also doled out a few redeemable codes for in game goodies and premium currency. They expire same day again, so you've got until 4am BST tomorrow (Saturday the 29th) to redeem them:

UTNBBGSZ3NQM - 100 Primogems and 50k Mora

- 100 Primogems and 50k Mora 8A6ABHTH2N9Z - 100 Primogems and 5 Hero's Wit

- 100 Primogems and 5 Hero's Wit WTNTBYSZJNRD - 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

Good luck nabbing those Primogems, folks.

Genshin Impact update 1.6 is arriving on June 9th. As usual, patch notes will likely be out closer to the date of.