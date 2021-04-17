Genshin Impact's 1.5 update will add player housing inside magical teapots

I haven't been back to Genshin Impact since a few weeks after launch, when it entranced me with brightly coloured grass and the ability to climb tall things. Since then the action RPG has added several new regions and new characters to unlock or buy, but nothing to pull me back in.

The next update, 1.5, adds magic teapots though, so maybe this time I'll return.

The magical teapots are called Serenitea Pots, and are the gateway to the update's new player housing system. Inside you'll find Tubby, the teapot spirit, and a realm you can fully customise. You begin by choosing a style, modelled after the main game's architectural regions, and then you can place buildings and furnishings.

"As you travel around Teyvat, you will discover various furnishing blueprints, which can be used to make furnishings for your home," explains a post on the PlayStation blog. "The more furnishings you make, the more Trust you can earn from Tubby, and the more help and resources Tubby can offer in return. Once your Trust Rank is high enough, Tubby can even help you switch realm layouts."

While it's the housing that interests me, the update will also add two new playable characters. Yanfei is a four-star Pyro-user who can generates Scarlet Seals, a stackable buff that increases power of her attacks, and Eula is a five-star claymore user "bearer of Cryo Vision" who can also presumably make you agree to long legal documents without reading them first.

Genshin Impact 1.5, "Beneath the Light of Jadeite", will launch on April 28th. It's free-to-play, so downloadable via its official site, and characters are unlocked via a gacha system.