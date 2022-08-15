Genshin Impact's 3.0 update takes us to the dreamless region of Sumeru in August

Free-to-play open world ARPG Genshin Impact updates to version 3.0 on August 24th, developers HoYoverse have revealed. The update is rather fancily called The Morn A Thousand Roses Brings, and introduces the new ley-line-filled Sumeru region. You can scout ahead by watching the extremely dramatic trailer below.

Graham reported at the end of July that six new characters were coming in the 3.0 update, including the Dendro Forest Watcher and researcher Tighnari. There’s two other new characters incoming too: Collei and Dori. Collei is another Dendro character, who’s one of the main characters in the Genshin manga. She’s a trainee ranger who comes from Sumeru. Dori is an Electro character and the Sumeru region’s most resourceful merchant. I quite like Dori, because she shouts “Shazam!” when she whacks enemies.

The 3.0 update brings with it a bunch of new quests, artifacts and weapons too. The Deepwood Memories artifacts set mucks about with Dendro damage and resistance, for example, increasing damage with a two-piece set or reducing an enemy's Dendro resistance if you have a four-piece set. Two new bow weapons are coming in 3.0: the five-star Hunter’s Path and the four-star End Of The Line. That last one looks like a fish, which is cool.

HoYoverse have also laid out Genshin’s schedule for the next few updates after 3.0. Version 3.1 can be expected sometime around September 28th, 3.2 around November 2nd, and 3.3 should pop up just ahead of the winter holidays around December 7th. Versions 3.0 to 3.2 will last five weeks, although HoYoVerse says the shift shouldn’t reduce the amount of new stuff in each version.

Genshin Impact is a free-to-play download that you can grab directly from HoYoverse. You can find out more about the 3.0 update over at the annoyingly interactive official site here. Alternatively, why not check out Rebecca’s guide to everything we know about Genshin Impact 3.0?