Genshin Impact’s 3.1 update brings new characters and desert domains

MMO action RPG Genshin Impact’s 3.1 update, King Deshret and the Three Magi, goes live in the game today, bringing three fresh characters and desert-themed areas to explore. The update borrows heavily from ancient Egypt, with animal-headed gods adorning the walls of pyramids and dusty tombs. Pop your head inside the cavernous trailer below and take a look for yourself.

Watch on YouTube Genshin Impact's 3.1 update heads into desert territory.

Genshin Impact 3.1 introduces the dry and sand-filled new areas of Hypostyle Desert, Lower Setekh and Upper Setekh. They’re all part of the Sumeru region. Three new domains can be found among these lands, and they all sound like treacherous and ancient ways to net some Primo Gems and Dendro Sigils. The Garden Of Endless Pillars is a ruined “city of sapphire” once inhabited by priests, while the Altar Of Mirages is a former ritual site once frequented by Jinn and desert-dwellers. You can also venture into the Red Desert Threshold, the legendary jail of an exiled prince where there’s no day or night.

The update refers to three magi, but you’ll be seeing three new banner characters in the forms of Candace, Cyno, and Nilou. Both Cyno and Nilou are getting main story quests, along with the new Archon quest chapters.

Candace is a 4-star Hydro character who’s a descendant of that King Deshret fellow. She wields a polearm, and has a funky shield that causes Hydro damage with the Heron’s Sanctum skill. She can also use the elemental burst known as Wagtail’s Ride, which deals area of effect Hydro damage based on her max health.

Cyno seems like something of a badass warrior.

Cyno is a 5-star Electro character and another polearm wielder. His elemental skill is Chasmic Soulfarer, thrusting his polearm for Electro damage. He can also use the elemental burst called Wolf’s Switftness to morph him into the Pactsworn Pathclearer, possessed by a divine spirit. It causes Cyno’s normal, charged and plunging attacks to cause Electro damage that can’t be overriden.

Nilou is a 5-star Hydro character who uses a sword instead of a polearm. She likes to dance, and her elemental skill is the Dance of Haftkarsvar. That lets her pirouette to deal Hydro damage to nearby enemies based on her maximum health. When she's pirouetting, Nilou’s normal and elemental attacks cause her to go into stances that deal Hydro damage in different ways. Her elemental burst is Distant Dreams, Listening Spring, causing yet more dancing that deals area-of-effect Hydro damage based on her max health.

The update also adds new desert-themed enemies and equipment, as well as the usual array of bug fixes. You can find out more about the 3.1 update over at Genshin’s irritatingly interactive official site here.