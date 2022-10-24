Genshin Impact’s 3.2 update will reveal more Sumeru mysteries

During a 30-minute livestream this weekend, Genshin Impact detailed its upcoming 3.2 update titled ‘Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises,’ set to launch on November 2nd. The 3.2 update will add tons of new stuff to the game, including two playable characters, a conclusion to the Sumeru Archon quest, and much more.

Genshin’s two new characters include Nadiha, the Physic of Purity, and Layla, the Evening Star. Nadiha is a five-star Dendro character who can trigger elemental reactions, helping her fit into different team compositions. Nadiha has been part of Genshin’s main story for a while, so fans will be pleased to hear that she’ll be playable soon. On the other hand, Layla is a four-star Cryo character who wields a sword in battle.

The Traveller’s story through the Sumeru desert is set to conclude in update 3.2, culminating in a new boss battle against the third Fatui Harbinger, the Balladeer. The Balladeer seems to be a multi-phased boss that can utilise various elemental attacks.

Other big additions include various events such as Fabulous Fungus Frenzy, where players can catch and train Fungi to use in battle - essentially a mushroom-flavoured Pokémon event. The game will reward players with Primogems and various materials for completing the event, where Layla will also show up in the storyline. The Adventure Trials event adds a series of mini-games that utilise character’s abilities. For example, you can play football by kicking slimes into goals with Yanfei’s attacks. Adventure Trials will support co-op play; if you haven’t unlocked the characters needed for each challenge, you’ll receive them as a trial character during the event.

Finally, the Serenitea Pot system will receive some much-requested improvements with the “Replication System,” allowing players to share their realm designs using a code. So if you’ve never had the time to decorate your Pot, you can start with someone else’s blueprint and edit it from there.

If you’ve never delved into Genshin Impact, now seems like a good time to do so. The RPS Treehouse included Genshin as one of the best free PC games you can play right now, commending the game for “constantly tempting you with interesting landmarks on the horizon, and constantly rewarding you with a Diablo-style drip of items, XP, and levels.” If you are a player of the game, be sure to also check out our up-to-date Genshin Impact codes page for some extra freebies as well.