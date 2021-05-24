Get 38% off Alienware laptops in Dell's sale with this code

Happy Monday - fancy a new laptop? That's the messaging that Dell UK is going for in their weekly deals, where they're offering 31% off on a pair of Alienware Area-51m R2 gaming laptops - plus £200 cashback when you trade in an older model and an extra 10% off when you use code DELLNJPC102.

There are also discounts on more affordable Dell gaming and content creation laptops, but let's cover the Alienware models first!

The Area-51m R2 isn't a cheap laptop by any means, but the level of horsepower provided is pretty outstanding. The specs on both machines include a 10th-gen Core i9 10900K desktop processor, an Nvidia RTX 2080 Super graphics card, 1TB of SSD blazing fast RAID0 SSD storage and a secondary 1TB SSD or HDD, with the SSD model costing £150 more than its all-flash counterpart. There's also 32GB of dual-channel memory, a 17-inch 4K screen and literally all of the ports (I checked, they had 'em all - even 2.5Gbps networking and Thunderbolt 3).

Admittedly, you are missing out on an RTX 30-series graphics card here, but this mobile 2080 Super still ought to provide performance in-line with an equivalent RTX 3070 - especially given that this model is the full-fat 200W TDP variant, with boost clocks rated at an impressive 1755MHz. If you're after a truly top-tier machine from 2020 at nearly 40% off, this is an incredible deal.

There are also lower-specced models, which include RTX 2070 Super or GTX 1660 Ti graphics cards and lesser specs elsewhere (but the same cool design) at a lower price. These range from £2299 to £1499 before the 10% voucher code is applied, which brings it down to a range between £2069 and £1349 depending on the particular model you go for. (Personally, I think the RTX graphics cards provide a lot of longevity, so I'd recommend those 2070 Super or 2080 Super models if possible!)

Of course, Alienware's incredibly expensive notebooks aren't the only game in town. The Dell G3, G5 and G15 are also on offer, with discounts ranging from a paltry 1% to a more series 22% depending on the model. On each of these, you can use the DELLNJPC102 code to get that extra 10% off. For example, the Dell G15 with a 10th-gen Core i7 processor and RTX 3060 graphics card drops from £1079 to £971 with the code applied - not bad! You can also get up to 40% off certain monitors with one of these laptops, bringing something like the AW2521HFLA into previously unseeen price territory which is neat.

The popular XPS 13 and XPS 15 have also seen big discounts. If you prefer the portable XPS 13, you can get a model with an 11th-gen Core i7, Iris Xe graphics, 4K display, 512GB NVMe SSD and 16GB of RAM for £998 with the DELLNJPC102 code. This is an awesome machine for working or light gaming on the go, and to find the latest top-spec model under £1000 is awesome. You can also get a lighter spec for even less.

The larger XPS 15 has a more powerful 10th-gen Core i7 processor, a bigger 4K screen, a discrete GTX 1650 Ti graphics card, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD for £1696. That's significantly more, but you do get upgrades across the board so it might be worthwhile!

So, if you're in the market for a new laptop, these are some rather excellent prices. Yes, in some cases you could get a recently-released laptop and get slightly better specs, but the discounts here are substantial enough to make these last-gen products a much better value - and there are the odd models that do use bleeding-edge parts, including 11th-gen processors or RTX 30-series GPUs. In any case, I hope this was useful, and stay tuned for more deals as we find them!