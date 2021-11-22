Get 35% off RPS yearly subscriptions this Black Friday week

It's that time of year again, folks. It's the week in November when the sky grows dark, the ground trembles underfoot, and wallets are busted open in the never-ending search for the biggest and best Black Friday deals. You will likely be seeing a lot of these deals posts appearing on RPS over the coming week, but I promise you this one's properly good - because it's us that's on sale rather than a fancy mouse, keyboard or headset.

From now until November 30th, yearly subscriptions to RPS are 35% off for new subscribers - and all you need to do is head over to our sign up page to get started. No codes or secret password at the Treehouse door required.

In case you're unfamiliar with how the RPS supporter program works, we have two tiers: Standard and Premium. Standard gets you ad-free browsing, discounts on RPS merch and a "Supporter" commenting status, as well as a monthly letter from the editor post (that's me), where I give you the behind-the-scenes skinny on everything that's happening at RPS.

Premium, on the other hand, gets you all that plus even more exclusive articles, bonus podcast episodes, and access to free game keys that are curated by the RPS staff (the most recent of which was Darkest Dungeon).

Both tiers are on sale this Black Friday week when new subscribers opt for a yearly subscription, taking the cost of a Premium subscription down to £39 / $52 for the year (from £60 / $80 per year), and a Standard subscription down to £26 / $32 for the year (from £40 / $50 per year). After that, prices will revert back to their regular respective prices if you decide to stick with us. Alas, this Black Friday offer is only available to new subscribers, as we currently don't have the ability to let existing supporters stack their memberships at the moment. Apologies!

If you're currently on the fence about whether those extra exclusive articles are worth stumping up the extra £13 / $20 for over the course of a year, you can get a flavour of the types of things we write about by hopping over to our From The Archive page. Over the last few months, I've been making various supporter posts available for everyone to read here, so have a look through and see what we've been hammering away on our keyboards about.

To give just a couple of examples, our Ed has been grappling with his relationship with MMOs and how the best game worlds are those you can't explore recently, while Alice Bee has been enjoying the graffiti in Back 4 Blood. She also believes Mass Effect Andromeda would be way better if it had trees. I also did a little deep dive into the myths and folktales behind Okami for its 15th anniversary earlier in the year, and how Monster Hunter Rise (which is coming to PC early next year) might be my favourite MonHan yet.

Sin Vega (RPS in peace) also has her own regular indie game column as part of the RPS supporter program - Scout Report - and one of her early posts about Going Medieval is now available for everyone to read as well. Finally, if you're a fan of the RPS Electronic Wireless Show, then you won't want to miss our monthly exclusive supporter pods either: The Nate Files, in which EWS co-host Nate educates Matthew and Alice Bee on a topic of his choosing. Get all this and more, several months in advance of it being made available on the rest of the site, by signing up today.

Remember, you've got until November 30th to take advantage of this Black Friday discount on yearly RPS memberships. After that, each tier will go back up to their normal price.

As for the rest of your Black Friday needs, make sure to keep an eye on our Black Friday PC gaming deals hub for all the latest RPS-approved discounts, and happy deals-ing!