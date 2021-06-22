Get up to 50% off Razer mice, headsets, keyboards and laptops before Prime Day ends at midnight

As we enter the final hours of Amazon Prime Day 2021, Amazon have discounted a selection of Razer laptops and peripherals to unseen levels, making the deals of yesterday seem like correspondingly less exciting bargains. Amongst the dozens of mice, keyboards, headsets and more, we've spotted a number of RPS-recommended items, which we'll share with you now.

There are a couple of pages of Razer deals, so let's get organised - we'll cover peripherals first, then go over the laptops on offer - sound fair? We'll make some headings to make navigating to what you're interested in easy, starting with:

Razer Prime Day 2021 Headset Deals

Highlights here - the Razer BlackShark V2, which is phenomenal and available in cheap, mid-range and wireless variants. The Krakens are also solid enough, and available in a wide range of price points to suit any need.

Razer Kraken X Ultralight - light, comfy headset with surround sound, works via 3.5mm. $31, was $50.

Razer BlackShark V2 X - super comfy gaming headset that sounds way better than other sub-$50 headsets. $44, was $60.

Razer Kraken- pink version of Razer's classic headset. Looks nice, comfy, sounds decent. $47, down from $80. Also available as the Kraken Tournament Edition in boring black for $47, down from $100.

Razer Kraken Ultimate - THX surround sound gaming headset, delivers a pleasantly v-shaped sound and good build quality. $63, was $130.

Razer Kraken BT Kitty Edition - pink with light-up ears. You know you want to. $80, was $100.

Razer Kraken USB Kitty Edition - black with light-up green ears. USB-powered, for low-latency gaming. $114, was $150.

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless - super comfy wireless headset with good audio quality and easy controls. $133, down from $180.

Razer Kaira Pro Wireless Xbox headset - works with PC as well if you have an Xbox Wireless Adapter. Also has Bluetooth for mobile devices. $120, was $150.

Razer Prime Day 2021 Mouse Deals

I'm a big fan of the new Viper, which again is available in small/cheap (Mini), mid-range (Viper) and high-end wireless (Viper Ultimate) guises. Great lightweight mouse, highly recommended. The Naga appears here, a great MMO mouse, as well as the Basilisk and DeathAdder which I get along with just fine.

Razer Viper Mini - incredibly good mouse at its $40 RRP that becomes insane at this discounted price. Lightweight, comfortable symmetric shape, flexible cable, good for small to medium-sized hands, optical sensor. $19 at Amazon, down from $40.

Razer DeathAdder Essential - classic DeathAdder ergonomic right-handed shape, good optical sensor. $20, was $50.

Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed Wireless - cheap wireless mouse, big and comfortable. $33, was $60.

Razer Viper Ultralight mouse - a slightly larger Viper Mini with the same top-notch components (flexible cable, great optical sensor) plus optical switches. Still super light, highly recommended for competitive FPS. $38, down from $80 in black or $40 in white.

Razer DeathAdder V2 - upgraded DeathAdder with better sensor and eight buttons (up from five). $38, was $70.

Razer Basilisk V2 - a uniquely shaped Razer mouse with a lip on the left side for your thumb to rest. Adherents love it. $38, down from $80.

Razer Mamba Elite - an older Razer design, but a nice ergonomic right-handed one if you're into that. $43, was $90.

Razer Naga X - wired MMO mouse, with a programmable twelve button side panel. Very useful for macro fiends and games with plenty of hotkeys! $57, down from $80.

Razer Basilisk Ultimate - huge comfy mouse with low-latency wireless. $93, down from $170.

Razer Naga Pro - wireless MMO mouse, with a choice of three swappable side panels: two buttons (standard mouse), six buttons (MMO-lite) or twelve buttons (MMO-max). $95, down from $150.

Razer Viper Ultimate - larger and wireless version of the Viper Mini, with optical switches and the other great features (cable, sensor, lightweight). One of my favourite mice of all time. Available as the mouse only for $71, down from $130 -or- mouse plus dock for $85, down from $150. I'd personally spring for the dock!

Razer Basilisk Ultimate - wireless version of the Basilisk V2, with tons of buttons and a low-latency 2.4GHz connection. $76, down from $130.

Razer Prime Day 2021 Keyboard Deals

The Huntsman Mini and BlackWidow V3 are my standout picks here, but plenty of good options including some unusual ones - like a wireless keyboard and mouse combo and compact keypads. Enjoy!

Razer Cynosa Chroma- likeable membrane keyboard with individual RGB backlighting. $38, down from $60.

Razer Tartarus V2 Keypad- a sliver of a hybrid membrane-mechanical keyboard with wrist rest, pointer, scroll wheel. I've not tried it but similar gamepads are pretty fun for FPS games! $50, down from $80.

Razer Ornata Chroma - full-size hybrid membrane-mechanical switches, in the middle when it comes to tactile response and noise. Good shout if you hate mechanical but want something solid. $57, down from $100.

Razer Huntsman TE TKL - well-built and nice feeling compact keyboard that omits the numpad. $76, down from $130.

Razer BlackWidow V3 -wired mechanical keyboard with wrist rest, volume roller and full-size layout for $85, down from $140. Way cheaper than the wireless version (below).

Razer Huntsman Mini- 60% size mechanical keyboard - so just the essentials that you need for gaming, no arrow keys, numpad, function row and so on. Feels great with linear optical mechanical switches, well built and lovely, if expensive - $95, was $130 in black but $90 in white.

Razer Tartarus Pro - mechanical version of the cheaper Tartarus, this time in white. $100, was $130.

Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro - wireless mechanical keyboard with all the keys, including a volume wheel and media controls. Also comes with a wrist rest! $180, was $230.

Razer Turret Wireless - combo mechanical keyboard and mouse for Xbox Series X, Series S, One, One X and PC. Works well for couch gaming of all kinds. $190, down from $250.

Razer Prime Day 2021 Gaming Laptop Deals

There are a couple of Blade laptops discounted today, and I reckon the entry-level model is well worth a look at less than $1000.

Razer Blade 15 Base - 10th-gen Core i7, GTX 1660 Ti, 1080p 120Hz screen, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD. Good spec for the price, although just missing out on RTX and DLSS features does sting a bit. Still, for a laptop of this size and quality, good price: $950, down from $1500.

Razer Blade 15 Advanced - 10th-gen Core i7, RTX 2070 Super, 1080p 300Hz screen, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD. Great spec, but you might opt for an RTX 30-series laptop at this price: $2000, down from $2106.

Wrapping up

Phew, I think that's about it for now. Thanks for joining us and hit up the links below to find more Prime Day 2021 bargains before the shopping holiday ends tonight at midnight!

